Swabbing under way for 9,000 airport workers as cluster grows

Airport workers turned up at Changi Airport yesterday morning for a special Covid-19 testing operation for about 9,000 workers to find hidden cases.

This comes after four workers there were reported to have Covid-19 on Sunday. Another two cases were added yesterday, taking the airport cluster's tally to 10.

All workers at Changi Airport's operating terminals will be tested, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Sunday night.

Food and beverage and retail outlets at Basement 2 of Terminal 3 (T3) have also been closed to the public as of yesterday, and all staff also have to test negative for Covid-19 before their outlets are allowed to reopen.

Some airport staff said they had been notified only yesterday morning about the swabbing exercise.

The first case in this cluster was detected last Wednesday, when an 88-year-old cleaner tested positive for Covid-19.

Certis Cisco staff and construction workers were among those lining up at the swabbing facility at Terminal 4 yesterday morning.

People were seen arriving on shuttle buses from Terminal 3 and public buses.

A 35-year-old airport worker who had been swabbed told The Straits Times: "I am worried but I'm glad that I can be swabbed immediately.

"Hopefully my results will come out negative."

Vaccinated front-line airport workers, who were earlier placed on 28-day rostered routine testing, will now be tested every 14 days instead.

"Whilst 92 per cent of front-line aviation workers have been vaccinated, the risk of infection remains," CAAS and CAG said.

Four cases in the cluster were cleaners from Ramky Cleantech Services, the main cleaning contractor for T3. The company has been placed on a 14-day "safety timeout" since yesterday.

When F&B and retail outlets in T3's Basement 2 reopen, they will be allowed to serve take-away orders only to airport staff.

Dining-in will not be allowed, except in special allocated areas for airport workers who are unable to consume their meals at their place of work, said CAAS and CAG on Sunday night.