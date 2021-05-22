Swab testing begins for residents of Hougang HDB block

A steady stream of people, including elderly individuals with walking aids or in wheelchairs, went to the void deck of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 yesterday for a Covid-19 swab test.

For the first time, an entire block of residents, comprising 116 households, is undergoing mandatory Covid-19 testing as a precautionary measure after some residents were found to have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease.

Health Promotion Board staff in full personal protective equipment attended to the residents at four enclosed stations where polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were administered.

Residents who took the tests were advised to remain at home until they receive the results.

Madam Tea Soi Noi, 71, was among the first to arrive, at about 12.40pm.

"It was my first time taking a swab test. It was very fast, and I didn't feel much," said Madam Tea, who lives with her youngest son, who is in his 30s.

She said that her daughter, who had seen the news about the testing online, had phoned her earlier in the morning and told her she had to be tested.

Housewife Amy Azni, 52, had her test done yesterday afternoon with her youngest daughter, aged 18.

She said her two other children, aged 29 and 28, would go for their tests after work.

Ms Amy said it was no problem for her family to seclude themselves. "I cook at home, so we don't really need to go out," she said.

Resident Amos Lim, 29, who lives with five housemates, all in their 20s, will also be taking more precautions. "Instead of taking away food, we will get it delivered," the construction site engineer said.

Yesterday's testing was reserved for those living in units on levels up to the fifth floor.

Today's testing will be carried out for residents on the upper floors of the 12-storey block.

Residents received texts from the authorities informing them of their appointments.

Last July, 58 households were offered testing after nine Covid-19 cases were detected in Block 111 Tampines Street 11.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and fellow Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam were at the Hougang block yesterday to speak to the residents and healthcare workers.

Mr Giam, who is vice-chairman of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, said the town council had cleaned and disinfected the entire block, including high-touch surfaces, after it was informed about the cases on Thursday night.

The Workers' Party MP told reporters that a small number of Covid-19 cases had been detected at the block, and that the mandatory testing operation was a precautionary measure.

When asked about the number of cases, he said he could not reveal the exact figure.

"I hope the residents will take this calmly and comply with the instructions that they would have received from MOH via SMS," he said, referring to the Ministry of Health.

Resident Ang Hin Li, 37, said his nine-year-old son Bo Jun teared up and had an itchy nose after his PCR test.

"I told him this is a normal reaction. He felt better after I passed him my phone to play Brawl Stars, which is one of his favourite mobile games," said Mr Ang, who is an employee of a supermarket chain.

"We have to do our part to trace the Covid-19 cases," he added.