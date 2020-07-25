Swab operations carried out to ring-fence cases as early as possible

More than 1,300 workers from Keppel Shipyard and Northpoint City were tested after the sites emerged as workplace clusters, and two positive cases were uncovered through these swab operations.

This was in addition to six cases who were tested after being placed in quarantine as they were close contacts of confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been stepping up its surveillance, active case finding and containment efforts in order to detect and ring-fence cases of infection as early as possible.

This comes as unlinked cases in the community continue to be uncovered, although the prevalence remains low at three cases in the past week despite testing criteria being expanded to include all individuals aged 13 and above with acute respiratory infection.

Swab operations have also been conducted to test individuals at retail premises frequented by multiple positive cases, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said at a virtual press conference yesterday.

Close to 60 Sheng Siong supermarket staff at New World Centre and more than 40 employees at Haniffa supermarket in Dunlop Street were tested, and none of the workers tested positive.

Fifty-eight households at Block 111 Tampines Street 11 were also placed under phone surveillance and tested for Covid-19, along with their visitors, as a precautionary measure after confirmed cases were found in two households in the block late last month.

No new cases have been detected so far at Block 111, said MOH.

Mr Gan said that when infection clusters arise, the ministry takes swift action to quarantine and test close contacts and carry out swab operations.

"We are now on a good footing, but this can easily change if there is a big cluster which may spawn second or third generations of infection. This is why MOH has been actively identifying high-risk settings to aggressively test and contact trace cases," said Mr Gan, who co-chairs a multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

"Coupled with surveillance, this would give us an early sense of emerging cases. When we detect cases, we have taken steps to draw large rings around them, to isolate contacts quickly and prevent further transmission," he added.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force, said that each time there is a case, contact tracing is carried out. If there are suspected or confirmed cases beyond the first case, a wide net is cast around the people who might have been to the same place or worked there.

"We will do an active swabbing operation... We might swab everyone. We might even close the venue," said Mr Wong.

MOH said it has been using a combination of different testing methods to pick up early signals of emerging clusters.

The National Environment Agency's (NEA) wastewater testing allows monitoring of the situation in densely populated residential premises, it said. This wastewater surveillance is currently implemented at 34 dormitories.

"NEA has started to trial wastewater monitoring in other settings, and is planning to progressively expand such surveillance to include more workers' dormitories and other populous living quarters such as nursing homes and hostels," added the ministry.