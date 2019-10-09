Mum's Kitchen Catering, Cherish Delights no longer suspended, a month after 40 fell ill in food poisoning outbreak

SINGAPORE - The suspension of two caterers - Mum's Kitchen Catering and its subsidiary Cherish Delights - was lifted on Wednesday (Oct 9), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

The operating licences of Mum's Kitchen Catering and Cherish Delights were suspended by SFA on Sept 10 and 11 respectively after MOH and SFA were notified of two separate outbreaks of gastroenteritis.

The outbreaks involved 40 cases in total, in which people had consumed food from the two catering companies between Aug 31 and Sept 4.

Three people who fell ill were hospitalised and have since been discharged.

No hygiene lapses were observed during inspections of the two caterers' Bedok North Street 5 premises following the outbreaks, said MOH and SFA in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the gastroenteritis.

Both catering companies have disposed of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items. They have also cleaned and sanitised their premises, including their equipment and utensils.

The companies submitted plans on enhanced food safety regimes, including processes to ensure that their staff practise good food hygiene and proper food preparation at all times.

Their food handlers have since reattended and passed the Basic Food Hygiene course, while their food hygiene officers have undergone retraining and passed the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course, as required under the enhanced Food Hygiene Officer scheme announced in December 2018.

SFA will continue to closely survey both catering companies to ensure that they adhere to their submitted plans.

The agency advised members of the public to seek medical attention early if they experience any gastroenteritis symptoms which include diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or abdominal pain.

To prevent the spread of disease and protect themselves from acquiring infections, members of the public are advised to practise good personal hygiene at all times.

These include washing hands with soap and water before eating and after going to the toilet, covering one's mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and throwing the tissue away into a bin immediately.

People are also advised not to share food and drinks, eating utensils, toothbrushes and towels.

For feedback on any hygiene lapses, the public may contact SFA on 6805-2871.