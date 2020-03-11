Suspended activities

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that all social activities for seniors conducted by government agencies will be suspended for two weeks, starting today.

The move comes as the Government steps up measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission among seniors, who are more vulnerable to infections.

Here is a list of the affected activities:

AGENCY FOR INTEGRATED CARE

Group and individual activities at senior activity centres and active ageing hubs

Group activities at Community Resource Engagement and Support Team (Crest) centres

Merdeka Generation roadshows

HEALTH PROMOTION BOARD

Community Physical Activity Programme for Seniors

Move It, Feel Young

FIT+

Seniors' Health Curriculum

Balik Kampung

Rolling Good Times

National Steps Challenge Season 5 Silver Challenge Trails

Cooking demonstrations

PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION

Senior-centric courses, activities and interest groups at community clubs or centres and residents' committee centres. The PA defines seniors as those aged 50 and above.

SPORTSG

Dance programmes like Zumba

Aqua sports like aqua aerobics

Sports interest groups such as badminton and pickleball

Social interest groups such as urban gardening and hiking

Active Health, for example lab and gym sessions

Jean Iau