Suspended activities

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that all social activities for seniors conducted by government agencies will be suspended for two weeks, starting today.
The move comes as the Government steps up measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission among seniors, who are more vulnerable to infections.
Here is a list of the affected activities:
AGENCY FOR INTEGRATED CARE
- Group and individual activities at senior activity centres and active ageing hubs
- Group activities at Community Resource Engagement and Support Team (Crest) centres
- Merdeka Generation roadshows
HEALTH PROMOTION BOARD
- Community Physical Activity Programme for Seniors
- Move It, Feel Young
- FIT+
- Seniors' Health Curriculum
- Balik Kampung
- Rolling Good Times
- National Steps Challenge Season 5 Silver Challenge Trails
- Cooking demonstrations
PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION
- Senior-centric courses, activities and interest groups at community clubs or centres and residents' committee centres. The PA defines seniors as those aged 50 and above.
SPORTSG
- Dance programmes like Zumba
- Aqua sports like aqua aerobics
- Sports interest groups such as badminton and pickleball
- Social interest groups such as urban gardening and hiking
- Active Health, for example lab and gym sessions
Jean Iau