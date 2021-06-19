Support for hard-hit sectors such as F&B to be extended

Government support will be extended for hard-hit sectors such as the food and beverage industry (F&B) and hawkers, the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said in an update yesterday.

This is in view of the continued tightened safe management measures affecting various activities until mid-July, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The Jobs Support Scheme's (JSS) current enhancements will be extended for affected sectors by three weeks, before tapering down to 10 per cent for another two weeks. This means closed sectors or sectors with enhanced safe management measures such as F&B, gyms and fitness studios, as well as those in performing arts and arts education, will receive 50 per cent of JSS support from Monday.

This will taper to 10 per cent for two weeks from July 12.

Meanwhile, significantly affected sectors like retail, cinemas, museums and art galleries, historical sites and those in family entertainment will receive 30 per cent of JSS support from Monday, and 10 per cent from July 12.

To provide targeted support to hawkers who are self-employed, the Government will extend the subsidies for fees for table-cleaning and centralised dishwashing services, MOH added. It will also provide rental waivers until mid-July for stallholders in centres managed by the National Environment Agency or NEA-appointed operators.

The Covid-19 Recovery Grant (Temporary) will also be extended until July 31 for other workers who remain affected by the extended tightened safe management measures, MOH said.

Existing recipients who still need help can apply for a second round of support from July 1.

Those eligible can apply online at https://go.gov.sg/CRGT until July 31. Those who need help completing the online form can call the ComCare Call hotline on 1800-222-0000 or e-mail Ask_SSO@msf.gov.sg.