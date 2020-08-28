Sultan Mosque closed today for cleaning

Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam will be closed for disinfection today, after a visitor to the mosque on Aug 18 later tested positive for Covid-19.

The mosque will reopen tomorrow, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) last night in a Facebook post.

"The infected individual did not exhibit any symptoms when he visited the mosque, and was only subsequently tested positive for Covid-19," Muis added.

The council said that people who were at the mosque between 2.30pm and 3pm on Aug 18 should monitor their health until Sept 1, and see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Meanwhile, the Sheng Siong supermarket at Elias Mall and Our Tampines Hub were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The ministry provides the list to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified, and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

There were 77 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,572.

They include two community cases, both Singaporeans, said MOH.

One of the community cases is linked to a previous patient and had visited a camera shop at Excelsior Shopping Centre, where she may have had contact with another case who went to work at the shop when he was infectious.

MOH said the risk of infection is low but, as a precaution, it will contact all individuals who had visited the shop between Aug 15 and 18, and facilitate Covid-19 testing for them.

The other community case is unlinked.

Update on cases

New cases: 77 Imported: 5 (1 Singaporean, 1 PR, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 1 special pass holder) In community: 2 (2 Singaporeans) In dormitories: 70 Active cases: 1,406 In hospitals: 66 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 1,340 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 55,124 Discharged yesterday: 168 TOTAL CASES: 56,572

There were also five imported cases, including an 82-year-old Singaporean woman who had returned to Singapore from India.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 70 new cases announced yesterday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from one case two weeks ago, to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.