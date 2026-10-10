ST’s senior health correspondent wins first media excellence award for championing mental health

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The Straits Times’ senior health correspondent Joyce Teo (centre) received the Media Excellence in Mental Health Awareness Award from Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Manpower Shawn Huang (left) and Fatimah Lateef (right), president of Silver Ribbon (Singapore).

SINGAPORE – For her work in raising the public’s understanding of mental health through news features and podcasts, The Straits Times’ senior health correspondent Joyce Teo clinched the inaugural Silver Ribbon Mental Health Award that recognises media professionals.

The new Media Excellence in Mental Health Awareness Award reflects the growing influence of those in the media – such as journalists, broadcasters and content creators – in shaping public conversations and attitudes towards mental health, said non-profit organisation Silver Ribbon (Singapore).

As more people turn to traditional and digital media for information, the organisation said it is increasingly important for mental health information shared publicly to be accurate, credible, timely and responsible.

Teo – who has been with ST since 2004 – was among 57 individuals and organisations honoured on Oct 10 for advancing mental health awareness, reducing stigma and encouraging people to seek help early.

She said: “I see this award as a validation of the stories themselves and the brave individuals who allowed me into their lives.

“The award reassures me that these stories matter, that readers are paying attention, and that as journalists, we have a vital role to play in fostering empathy and understanding in our society.”

Teo has written extensively about mental health policies and helped with the coverage of a year-long mental health series that started in 2024.

One of her most poignant stories was about high-functioning individuals living with mental health conditions.

“They suffer in silence every single day. They are among us, and talking about mental health validates their invisible experiences, encourages early help-seeking and builds authentic connections,” she added.

The Straits Times’ senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaking at the award ceremony at the Singapore Sustainability Academy at City Square Mall. PHOTO: SILVER RIBBON (SINGAPORE)

With the rising prevalence of poor mental health in Singapore, Teo is compelled to continue reporting on this issue to normalise seeking help.

“Asking for help is seen as a sign of strength and self-care, rather than a last resort,” added the host of ST’s Health Check podcast, who hopes to see policy changes that make it easier for people to seek help early.

“While awareness has grown significantly after the pandemic, stigma, misconceptions and hurdles still remain.”

The award ceremony was held at the Singapore Sustainability Academy at City Square Mall and attended by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Manpower Shawn Huang.

Huang said: “Joyce has used her position as a journalist to raise awareness and challenge stigma by reducing misinformation and promoting a more holistic understanding of mental health.

“This fosters greater assurance and builds a space where mental health can be discussed openly and without shame.”

In July, Teo received the IHH Healthcare-Singapore Press Club Health and Wellness Journalism Award.

Other Silver Ribbon award recipients included Janet Meagher, who received the Silver Ribbon-Ellen Lee Global Mental Health Award for her longstanding international advocacy in mental health , including championing recovery-oriented approaches and amplifying the voices of people with lived experiences .

Other recipients included organisations such as People’s Association, National Gallery Singapore, the Singapore Police Force and ItsRainingRaincoats, a charity for migrant workers’ welfare.

Nineteen schools were also recognised for their efforts in promoting mental health and well-being among students. They include the three ITE colleges, Singapore Polytechnic, Nanyang Technological University and Woodlands Secondary School.