ST's Health Check podcast: How to make your favourite kaya toast breakfast set healthier

11 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times tackles health tips and the impact of national policies with expert guests.

This episode targets diabetics and the public as well, if they want to avoid diabetes. Get practical dieting tips especially if you have been recently diagnosed with diabetes.

How can you make one of Singapore's favourite breakfast sets - the kaya toast meal and its accompanying drinks - a healthier set? How do you keep your portions controlled when eating out, to avoid blood glucose levels shooting up?

Ernest Luis and Linette Lai host expert Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran, the head of the Glycaemic Index Research Unit at Temasek Polytechnic, and who is also the vice-president of Diabetes Singapore.

Produced by: Linette Lai and Ernest Luis

