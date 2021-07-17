Strong action against errant joints, but some playing 'cat and mouse' game

Enforcement agencies have been hard at work to protect Singapore and bust establishments that continue to flout Covid-19 safe management measures, but some of these joints have been playing a "cat and mouse" game.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, said the Government will enforce regulations and take firm action against anyone who breaches the rules.

"I assure you the enforcement agencies are stretched, they are working around the clock pur-suing every lead that they re-ceive, but the illegal activities have not stopped.

"They continue, and we will continue to do our part as best as we can to go out with all the enforcement efforts," said Mr Wong.

He was asked if more enforcement action could have been taken to prevent the KTV outlets and nightclubs cluster, which grew to 120 cases yesterday.

This is not the first time that a coronavirus cluster linked to nightlife establishments has formed here.

It was reported in December last year that illegal gatherings, where people interacted without wearing masks or observing safe management measures, had taken place behind shuttered shop fronts in Golden Mile Complex.

And in August last year, six men and four women were fined between $4,000 and $8,000 for breaching Covid-19 measures by having an illegal social gat-hering in a shop unit at Golden Mile Tower.

Mr Wong said enforcement action is not just focused on places like KTV outlets and nightclubs. Illegal gatherings have also taken place in hotels, homes, restaurants and warehouses.

Asked if more enforcement officers will be hired to ensure continued adherence to safe management measures, Mr Wong said that enforcement agencies have already been beefed up by safe distancing ambassadors.

These ambassadors are a first line of detection, he said, after which enforcement agencies can step in to take action.

"But you can appreciate that each time you do an enforcement check, there is a little bit of cat and mouse going on, because the enforcement officers come in... the people who are breaking the rules will be on the lookout, they see someone coming in, and then they may start to adjust and respond accordingly," said Mr Wong.

He added that to catch those who have broken the rules requires a variety of approaches.

While the agencies will continue to enforce the rules, Mr Wong said everyone in Singapore must do their part and not break the rules. Otherwise, it will be a never-ending spiral.

"Enforcement agencies have to keep on doing more, and then more bad behaviour, and we keep on doing more, and it never stops," Mr Wong added, noting that one single irresponsible act can have a devastating impact on the entire community.

"Please do your part. And if you know of others who are breaking the rules, let us know."