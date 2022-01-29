Stick to rules, stay at home even if mildly unwell: Minister

Stick to the rules and do not visit anyone if you are feeling under the weather - even if it is just a sore throat and you have tested negative for Covid-19.

Urging Singaporeans to exercise caution ahead of next week's Chinese New Year celebrations, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a dialogue yesterday: "As long as you are not well - whether you test negative or not - don't go out."

This is because antigen rapid tests can throw up false negatives, the minister said. "And if you get tested again and it turns up positive after you have visited people, it is already too late."

Mr Ong added that people should take an antigen rapid test before visiting seniors, unvaccinated people or the immunocompromised, and reiterated that the current permitted group size for social gatherings is five, saying: "Don't break the rules - you can get fined."

The dialogue between Mr Ong, Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, and Professor Wang Linfa, an expert on emerging infectious diseases at Duke-NUS Medical School, was part of the launch of a Chinese-language book on Singapore's battle with the coronavirus written by Lianhe Zaobao journalists.

The book, Covid Warriors: The Singapore Way, will be available from next month.

At the dialogue, the panel discussed, among other things, their plans for the coming year, and if there were societal changes they hoped to see persist even after the pandemic had ended.

Prof Wang highlighted his team's recent discovery that survivors of Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 developed "super-immunity" against the coronavirus and its variants - a finding that could pave the way to better vaccines.

And Prof Leo expressed her hope that people now have a better understanding of how their individual actions affect the wider community. This is especially the case for vaccinations, she said.

"Not getting vaccinated is a personal choice. But if many people think that way, you will find out that you will not be able to attain high levels of protection in the population."

Singapore saw 5,554 Covid-19 cases yesterday, the vast majority of which were local infections.

There are currently 636 people in hospital, 46 of whom require supplemental oxygen and 10 need intensive care.

"Omicron is less severe than Delta, but we cannot let our guard down because the variant is highly transmissible," Mr Ong said. "If many people get infected, there will still be a large number of people who will require hospitalisation."