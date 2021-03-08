Steps taken to smooth vaccination process

Processes are being streamlined to reduce waiting times and people are encouraged to book afternoon slots for Covid-19 jabs, as Singapore looks to dose 1.25 million people by the end of next month.

More people tend to get vaccinated on weekday mornings and at polyclinics, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times.

"Those who want shorter waiting times should book appointments in the afternoons and at any of the 14 vaccination centres here," a spokesman said.

Some readers had told ST that they had to wait for two hours or more to get their jabs, and some had been repeatedly asked the same questions by healthcare workers.

MOH said yesterday that in the past, those getting their Covid-19 shots would have had to verify their personal information and medical history four times to ensure they were eligible, and that the vaccine was given to the right individual. This has now been cut to just twice - once at registration and before getting vaccinated.

MOH stressed, though, that the safety of those receiving the vaccination remains the top priority.

People are also encouraged to come at their scheduled appointment time, the spokesman said.

For vaccination centres like Changi Airport Terminal 4, MOH said it works with agencies to coordinate the arrival time of different groups. Measures including a sticker system have also been put in place to regulate the flow of individuals throughout the vaccination process there, making for a smoother experience.

MOH said the maximum queue time before registration at Terminal 4 is about 30 minutes during peak periods. At other centres, people can expect to wait for an hour or less, it said.

An 82-year-old retiree, who wanted to be known only as Mr Koh, said he encountered a queue of about 35 people when he arrived at 8.25am for his 8.30am appointment at Outram Polyclinic last Friday. Despite this, he said the process was "very orderly".

Speaking in Mandarin, he said: "It was well organised, every step was very clear." Bottled water was also provided for free during his half-hour wait to see a nurse.

However, he said he was later advised to not get vaccinated due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Mr Koh said he did not recall being asked to declare this while registering online, although he was unsure whether this was due to a technical fault or his own error as he was not familiar with the online booking system: "It can be a bit difficult for seniors to use the computer system. They should make it a little more straightforward."

Last Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is also an MP for East Coast GRC, posted on Facebook that the Bedok Community Centre Covid-19 vaccination centre will be starting operations today. He wrote: "Do help our seniors get vaccinated, and I encourage you to do so when you are offered. By getting vaccinated, you are protecting not only yourself, but also your loved ones."

Another 16 centres are set to open, bringing the total to 31 by the end of the month.

