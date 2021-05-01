Stepped-up checks at F&B outlets, parks and malls from today

Government agencies will step up enforcement checks at all premises, including food and beverage (F&B) outlets, parks, malls and other hot spots starting this weekend, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) announced yesterday.

This comes amid increased Covid-19 transmissions in the dormitories and community here, and after a number of premises and individuals were recently caught breaking the rules.

MSE said that 10 F&B outlets had recently been ordered to close, while 57 people were fined $300 each for breaching safe management measures in parks on April 10 and April 11.

Some had gathered in groups of more than eight people at Fort Canning Park, while a group of 13 individuals booked multiple barbecue pits at East Coast Park.

In addition to the 57, one man is being investigated for a number of charges, including disorderly behaviour, voluntarily causing hurt, using abusive language against a public servant, and breaching regulation 3A of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The man was spotted by a safe distancing ambassador and an auxiliary police officer as he walked around Maxwell Food Centre without wearing a mask on April 18.

As the man was not eating or drinking, the safe distancing ambassador advised him in two encounters to wear his mask.

MSE said that the man, believed to be intoxicated, refused to comply and hurled vulgarities at the duo. According to MSE, he also assaulted the safe distancing ambassador and behaved aggressively when police officers arrived.

He was later arrested.

MSE said: "Our safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers have been working hard to keep our community safe.

"They are performing an important duty. We urge members of the public to continue to cooperate with them and comply with the instructions of personnel deployed for Covid-19-related duties."

The 10 F&B outlets were ordered to close due to a variety of breaches including failing to ensure safe distancing, allowing gatherings to exceed the permitted group size, and serving alcohol after 10.30pm.

In one case, Eighty Two Bar in Serangoon Garden Way allowed customers to consume alcohol after 10.30pm, play poker cards and sing karaoke on April 17. It was ordered to close for 10 days.

In another case, repeat offender HooHa Restaurant & Cafe in South Buona Vista Road was ordered to close for 20 days after allowing customers to consume alcohol after 10.30pm on March 26.

Two television monitors were also playing music at the premises.

Finally, five F&B outlets were fined $1,000 for breaching safe management measures.

Their breaches included seating groups of customers less than 1m apart and failing to facilitate contact tracing for every customer entering the premises.

They include Tunglok Seafood at Paya Lebar Quarter, Dee Care at Golden Mile Complex, and Big Appetite Food Court at Suntec City.

Announcing the penalties, MSE said: "Our sustained efforts will help avoid a resurgence in cases which could have a devastating impact on our lives and livelihoods, as can be seen in other countries."