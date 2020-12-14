Start jabs soon or wait and see? Hear experts' views at ST webinar

The implications of the British government giving Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Pfizer protection against legal action will be one of the topics discussed during a webinar to be held on Thursday.

Experts on a panel will also discuss whether Singapore ought to start vaccinating its citizens against the coronavirus as soon as possible, or whether it would be best to wait and see how other countries' vaccination efforts pan out, given the low spread here.

The A-Z of the Covid-19 Vaccine webinar, part of the ST Reset 2021 series, will be held from 12.30pm to 2pm and is free for all readers of The Straits Times.

The webinar will feature Professor Ooi Eng Eong, an expert in emerging infectious diseases at Duke-NUS Medical School. He is also co-director of the Viral Research and Experimental Medicine Centre at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre.

Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, the director of the High Level Isolation Unit at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, will also be on the panel. She heads the Travellers' Health and Vaccination Clinic at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and is also a member of the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination appointed by the Health Ministry.

The third speaker is Mr Ashish Pal, managing director for pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme in Singapore and Malaysia.

The panel will be moderated by ST's senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

ST readers can register for the free webinar at str.sg/JEQQ by 3pm tomorrow and submit questions for the panellists there as well.