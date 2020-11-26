Staff at logistics companies, delivery centres to be tested for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - In the coming weeks, Covid-19 testing will be offered to people working at key delivery centres, such as the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, and logistics and delivery companies, the Health Ministry (MOH) said on Thursday (Nov 26).

These testing operations are part of the progressive roll-out of community surveillance testing, said the ministry, and the costs of these tests will be fully borne by the Government. "We strongly encourage individuals in these identified community groups to come forward and utilise the testing services offered," MOH added.

Since September, more than 5,000 people have been tested at Marine Parade, Ang Mo Kio and Taman Jurong as part of MOH's community surveillance testing efforts.

All who have participated in these voluntary testing exercises have tested negative for Covid-19, MOH added.

"The results of the community testing operations indicate very low prevalence rates in the community, and is an indicator that our safe management measures are helping to keep our community safe," said an MOH spokesman.

The ministry also announced that all travellers entering Singapore from Nov 28, 11.59pm who have travelled to Finland and Turkey in the previous 14 days will have to remain under a stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities for 14 days, even if they had obtained approval to opt out earlier. This is because there has been a recent increase in cases reported in those two countries.

Previously, they were allowed to stay at a suitable place of residence for their 14-day SHN.

Currently, travellers from Fiji, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Thailand are still allowed to apply to opt out of dedicated facilities and remain at their place of residence for their 14-day SHN. They have to meet specific criteria, including occupying their place of residence alone or only with household members with the same travel history, who are also under an SHN of the same duration.