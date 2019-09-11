ST Podcast: What to know about gut health and your poo

Health Check Ep 18: What to know about gut health and your poo

11.16 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and debunks the myths with expert guests.

In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis host Dr Lai Jiunn Herng from Lai Endoscopy and Colorectal Surgery at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre.

He tells you what you need to know about gut health, and answers the following questions:

1. Why do we have to look into the toilet bowl before we flush?

2. Should we take cultured milk drinks or probiotic supplements to boost our gut health?

3. Which type of fibre-rich foods is best, if we want to reduce our risk of colorectal cancer?

4. Why should we bother about our poo?

5. Will spending time on the toilet bowl harm our health?

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Dear readers,

We are conducting consumer research to find out what types of content you like. Please click on the link below to participate in a short survey which will help us serve you better. Respondents stand a chance to win $100 shopping vouchers and get invited to participate in consumer interviews.

Link: https://sph.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4MwYEyWCtmRKUHH

Subscribe, like and rate our Health Check podcast on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGY

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLN

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ