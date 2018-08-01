ST Podcast: Health Check - Clearing the top 3 myths about gestational diabetes during pregnancy

Health Check

Episode 4

Duration: 8:40 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times tackles health tips and the impact of national policies with expert guests.

This episode debunks three myths on gestational diabetes, and looks at how expectant mothers here and their spouses should take this topic more seriously, including those planning a family.

Co-hosts Joyce Teo, a correspondent with The Straits Times, and head of podcasting Ernest Luis, tackle the myths with Dr Ben Ng, an endocrinologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

He explains that gestational diabetes is a condition where your blood sugars are abnormal during the course of pregnancy, which is caused by physiological changes and stress during the term. What is the risk factor of someone developing diabetes after gestational diabetes?

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

