ST Podcast: Burnout - Understanding WHO's latest definition

Health Check Ep 13: Burnout - Understanding WHO's latest definition

10:12 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and debunks the myths with expert guests.

In this episode, correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis ask Dr Lim Boon Leng, a psychiatrist at Gleneagles Medical Centre, to share more on burnout.

It is a condition that was classified - by the World Health Organisation in late May 2019 - as an occupational phenomenon and not a medical condition.

Dr Lim answers the following questions:

1. What exactly is burnout and how serious can it get? (1:25)

2. What are other kinds of burnout, like parental or caregiver burnout? (3:22)

3. After hearing about Luis' own burnout experience, Dr Lim shares why it is important to heed early warning signs seriously (4:55)

4. What are the red flags to look out? (5:52)

5. How about student burnout and what are the signs of stress to look out for in children? (8:42)

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

