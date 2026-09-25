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St Luke’s Hospital to raise $50m over five years to redevelop campus, expand services and train staff

St Luke’s Hospital chairman Khoo Teng Cheong (right) presenting the SLH 30th Anniversary Commemorative Orchid, Vanda St Luke’s Hospital, to Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing. Looking on is SLH chief executive Tan Boon Yeow.

SINGAPORE – St Luke’s Hospital (SLH) will be expanding its care capacity, strengthening community connections and enhancing facilities to support new models of care when it redevelops its Bukit Batok campus.

To do so, it has launched the St Luke’s Hospital Campus Redevelopment Fund to raise $50 million over five years through donations from philanthropic organisations, corporations, partners and members of the community.

The fund will not only support the campus redevelopment but also training and innovation.

This was announced at the hospital’s Charity Gala 2026 at the Shangri-La Singapore on Sept 25, held to mark its 30th anniversary.

Tan Boon Yeow, SLH chief executive, said: “Our vision for the future is to strengthen St Luke’s Hospital’s role as both a healthcare provider and a coordinator of care – expanding capacity where it is most needed, connecting care across different settings, and building capabilities that can benefit patients, families and the wider care sector.”

A milestone wall was erected at St Luke’s Hospital Charity Gala 2026 to mark the hospital’s achievements over its 30-year history. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Apart from its plans for more than 60 inpatient palliative care beds at the Bukit Batok campus by early 2028, the new Alexandra Hospital campus will have 80 more by 2030, to strengthen Singapore’s capacity to support patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Speaking at the dinner as the guest of honour, Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said Singapore is now a super-aged society, with more than 21 per cent of citizens aged 65 and above.

He said that while building the right infrastructure, constructing more buildings or adding more beds is relatively easy, coming up with models of care for a population with ageing needs “that have become more varied and diverse” is a bit more challenging.

“The previous models that we were familiar with were home care on one spectrum and institutional care on the other... somewhere in between these two bookends, there can be many new and innovative models,” he said, adding that Singapore has the resources and people with ideas and innovations to explore new models of care for the elderly and their diverse needs.

Chan, who is also the Defence Minister, said the people are the most important.

“At the end of the day, we can have the best infrastructure, the best models but if we do not have the right people with the right skills or the right values of care, we will never get to where we want to be,” he said.

“This is why over the years St Luke’s and other institutions have worked so hard behind the scenes to develop the core (group) of people to form the core of (the) care community that we want to see.”

Chan said when it comes to the people, he was referring to everyone in Singapore, who form the wider circle of care for the elderly in the country.

Agreeing, SLH chairman Khoo Teng Cheong said: “Our people are the key enablers who will bring this vision to life. We are proud to have been Great Place To Work Certified for the fourth consecutive year since 2023.

“This recognition reflects our continued commitment to building a workplace where our people feel valued, supported and empowered to give their best in caring for those we serve.”

As a token of appreciation, SLH presented Chan with a new orchid named Vanda St Luke’s Hospital.