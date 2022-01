This conference room at the Ministry of Home Affairs is where ministers and officials have been strategising Singapore's Covid-19 response since January 2020.

Inside The War Room is one of 13 chapters in a 352-page book on the first two years of the pandemic here. In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story is written by journalists of The Straits Times and edited by executive editor Sumiko Tan. The book by Straits Times Press goes on sale today at $28 (with GST).