S'pore's oldest Covid-19 survivor dies at 103 after intestinal blockage

More than a year after beating the coronavirus, Singapore's oldest Covid-19 survivor died in the early hours of Sunday.

Madam Yap Lay Hong had an intestinal obstruction before she died, said her second son, Mr Alan Ho. She was warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Sept 12 after she complained of stomach pain.

The 73-year-old retired office manager told The Straits Times: "A CT scan was done on her and the doctors found that her intestines were blocked. Surgery was needed, but my family decided not to go ahead with the operation as we were told that the success rate was low and there would still be a lot of suffering after the surgery.

"We opted to put her on a drip in the hope the blockage would clear on its own. But she passed away early Sunday morning."

Madam Yap was among the rare centenarians worldwide who overcame Covid-19 after she tested positive in April last year, when she was 102.

Madam Yap, who became the oldest Singaporean to survive the virus, was among 15 residents and staff at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Thomson who caught the virus. A staff member's relative was also infected. Three residents in their 80s and another aged 97 died last year.

Madam Yap is survived by two sons, two daughters, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Her husband and their first child - the eldest son - have died.

Mr Ho said his mother, who was fully vaccinated in April, was still "very lively" when he visited her at the nursing home a week before she was hospitalised. He also visited her last Friday.

"All our family members saw her before her passing. She was always asking for one of her grandsons and he visited her two to three times. She didn't respond much as she was sedated, but she would open her eyes to see who was visiting her," said Mr Ho.

"In just one week, she is gone. As she was sedated, I think she didn't feel much pain or suffer too much before she died. It is a blessing for her."

Mr Ho said the family celebrated Madam Yap's birthday every September, but they do not know the exact date she was born. Her NRIC shows only her year of birth - 1918.

Madam Yap's death was sudden and unexpected as she had been healthy, Mr Ho added.

"She had been through a lot of hardships and she always overcame them. My mother was a survivor," he said.

Covid-19 was her worst experience as she spent a month at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, yet she pulled through, he said.

"When I was young and we were poor, she would make kueh and cookies to supplement the family's income.

"Despite the hardships, I think my mother lived a full life. She had travelled to more places than me. She had been to Australia, England, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia... In between those hardships, she managed to find her own happiness."

She moved to the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in 2018 and shared a room with seven others.

A nurse manager at the home, who wanted to be known as only Ms Selvii, 56, described Madam Yap as fiercely independent and preferring to do things herself.

"She would feed herself and didn't require any assistance, but we would help her to shower. She took good care of herself. She was very neat and clean, and always made sure she looked presentable," said Ms Selvii.

"She liked to look at herself in the mirror. She would look at herself in a handheld mirror and apply... Olay cream on her face every day. We will miss her."