S'poreans least willing to put up with curbs on social life: Survey

People here are least willing to put up with measures that impact their social life, such as limits on the size of household gatherings and dining in food and beverage (F&B) establishments.

This is according to an online survey of 1,000 respondents commissioned by The Straits Times and conducted by market research firm Milieu Insight from Sept 20 to last Wednesday.

They were most willing to tolerate measures such as mandatory mask wearing (67 per cent), encouraging or enforcing work from home (54 per cent) and SafeEntry check-ins (47 per cent).

But they were least willing to have their social activities curtailed, such as capping household gatherings at up to two per day with a maximum of five unique daily visitors (54 per cent) and dining in F&B establishments in groups of no more than five (50 per cent).

The top five measures that respondents felt should be tightened or made stricter were:

• Encouraging or enforcing work from home (63 per cent)

• Mandatory mask wearing (60 per cent)

• Social distancing rules (47 per cent)

• Limiting entry to public facilities (libraries, swimming pools, etc) (44 per cent)

• Dining in F&B establishments in groups of no more than five (43 per cent)

The survey was conducted before the announcement last Friday to limit dining in to two people who are fully vaccinated.

Less than half (45 per cent) said they were willing to live with restrictions for as long as they were needed, while 36 per cent were willing to live with restrictions for up to another year.

Only 8 per cent were willing to do so for one to two years, while 10 per cent said that they no longer wanted to live with any of such restrictions.

National University of Singapore sociologist Tan Ern Ser said the findings showed that while there was a high degree of trust in the Government, there could be some doubts about healthcare infrastructure capacity.

Associate Professor Tan added that Singaporeans may have readied themselves for the country to transition to an endemic phase.

"Also, concerns on the ground about the need for, and possible adverse effects of, a booster shot may have added to the confusion and anxiety."

From next Monday, people aged between 50 and 59 will be invited to take their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

They will join those aged 60 and above and residents of aged-care facilities, who started their booster regime from Sept 15.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, stressed the importance of a controlled exit from the pandemic and a smooth entry into an endemic phase.

This means Covid-19 will transmit fairly freely, and for the vast majority, it will be mild or asymptomatic, he said.

He added that it would be "wrong" to create unrealistic expectations and put a timeline to the end of the pandemic.

"Currently, we are asking all residents of Singapore to minimise transmission and utilise the new facilities, including recovery at home."

He said the authorities will still want to minimise spread so that further restrictions are not needed.

"We need to stay the course and understand the change in strategy, as part of our essential evolution through the pandemic," Prof Fisher said.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said at a virtual news conference last Friday that the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic is committed to Singapore's reopening plans and will stay the course to make Singapore a Covid-19-resilient nation.

But the latest round of restrictions is needed to ensure that the healthcare system can cope with the ongoing surge in cases, he said, and to allow new healthcare protocols to stabilise.