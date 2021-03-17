S'poreans and PRs in urgent need to travel can appeal for early jab

Singaporeans and permanent residents facing exceptional circumstances will be allowed to appeal for early vaccination against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

These include individuals who have an urgent need to travel overseas to take up or complete a formal education or vocational programme, or to be based overseas for work, where remote learning or working is not an option.

The ministry will also consider the appeals of those who need to travel overseas to visit or care for a critically ill immediate family member, or to seek medically necessary treatment that cannot be reasonably received in Singapore.

"We have received appeals from members of the public who wish to receive their vaccination early for a variety of personal reasons," said the ministry.

"While our focus has been to vaccinate identified priority groups on public health considerations, as more vaccine supplies arrive, we will consider allowing Singapore citizens and permanent residents with very exceptional circumstances to receive their vaccination earlier," it added.

The update comes after a number of MPs asked MOH in Parliament last month whether early vaccination can be considered for Singaporeans who need to go overseas for their studies, or on compassionate grounds.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary had replied at the time that the ministry understood the anxiety of these Singaporeans, but given vaccine supplies then were limited, healthcare and front-line workers as well as seniors would have to be prioritised.

However, he added: "When there is greater certainty in our vaccine supply, we will consider allowing these individuals to receive early vaccination.

"We will announce further details at that time."

In its statement yesterday, MOH said that those who plan to appeal to be vaccinated early should ensure they will be in Singapore for the time it takes to complete the course of vaccination - which means applying at least eight weeks before their planned departure date.

For the currently available Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, two doses are required three to four weeks apart.

The vaccines take a further two weeks after the second dose to become fully effective.

MOH also said it will do its best to accommodate all appeals that meet the stated criteria.

"But as vaccine supplies are limited, priority will be given to those travelling to higher-risk countries or regions," it added.

The ministry is also working with hospitals and clinics to provide earlier vaccination for patients with complex chronic medical conditions, who would be more vulnerable to severe complications if they were to contract Covid-19.

"For such patients, their doctors will discuss with them whether they are eligible for vaccination, based on their individual circumstances," it added.

• Get the form at vaccine.gov.sg/appeal. Successful applicants will be notified by e-mail.