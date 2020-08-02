S'porean is sole community case, detected under enhanced testing

A 26-year-old Singaporean woman was one of 307 new Covid-19 cases detected in Singapore as at noon yesterday, said the Health Ministry (MOH) in its daily update of coronavirus infections here.

Five were imported cases who had been serving their 14-day stay-home notice upon arriving in Singapore from the Philippines, India and China.

The five patients are aged between one and 62 years old.

Of the five, only a 34-year-old female work pass holder from the Philippines had experienced the onset of symptoms. The rest were asymptomatic.

The remaining cases were migrant workers staying in dormitories.

The sole community case reported yesterday had been detected under the enhanced community testing done on all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection by a doctor, said the ministry.

"This allows us to identify infected individuals early and to quickly contain further spread," it added.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from an average of seven cases per day in the week before, to an average of three per day in the past week, said MOH.

"The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before, to an average of one per day in the past week. We will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme," added the ministry.

MOH also said it has closed 36 Covid-19 dormitory clusters, which now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for the coronavirus infection, following extensive testing of migrant workers staying in dormitories here.

MOH also said that 249 more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Update on cases

New cases: 307 Imported: 5 (2 work pass holders, 2 dependant's pass holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder) In community: 1 (Singaporean) In dormitories: 301 Active cases: 5,745 In hospitals: 117 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 5,628 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 46,740 Discharged yesterday: 249 Total cases: 52,512

This brings the total number of patients who have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities to 46,740.

Meanwhile, the Al-Sahira Restaurant at 200 Jalan Sultan and the adidas and KFC outlets at Bugis Junction were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Other places added to the list include Omakase Burger at Wisma Atria, Ikea Alexandra and the Giant supermarket at Sunshine Place, located at 475 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited them, to get those who were at these places during the specified periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times can be found on the ministry's website.