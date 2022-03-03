S'pore will not change approach to reserves: Minister

Singapore will stick to its current approach of husbanding its reserves because it has to consider the needs of the next generation, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

He warned against the temptation to take the easy way out by spending more of the country's reserves, stressing that Singapore must ensure it has the resources to protect itself if need be.

"It begins with something small; let our standards slide a little, just tweak the parameters a little. What harm does it do?" Mr Wong said in a speech to round up this year's Budget debate, where he rebutted points made by MPs from the Workers' Party (WP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

"But over time, these small things add up. Then it becomes politically very challenging to roll back any benefits and to raise taxes, or even to talk about it. And the country ends up quickly in a downward fiscal spiral."

The WP and PSP had called on the Government to adjust the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) framework to allow for recurrent spending to be raised to 60 per cent from the current 50 per cent, and include a proportion of proceeds from land sales into recurrent revenue. These would be alternatives to raising the goods and services tax (GST) from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

Mr Wong said it is not responsible for MPs to push for changes in the rules at the first sign of need.

If Singapore's NIRC had been 20 per cent less than what it is today, the GST rate would need to go up to 11 per cent to meet the funding gap, he said, adding that drawing more NIRC now means the next generation would have to pay more taxes.

He reiterated that the Government does not publicise information on the extent of Singapore's reserves for strategic reasons, but will put out as much information as possible on fiscal projections.

"I can't help but feel that the persistent requests for more information are red herrings," he said.

He also set out the Government's approach to proceeds from land sales, which are currently ploughed into Singapore's reserves. Half of the overall expected long-term real returns are then spent through the NIRC framework.

This is because land sales do not involve the creation of new wealth, but represent the conversion of a physical asset to a financial one, Mr Wong said.

By not directly spending proceeds from land sales, Singapore avoids several pitfalls.

First, land prices can be volatile, creating too much uncertainty for the Government to plan long term. And if a government becomes too reliant on land sales to fund spending, it will have a vested interest in keeping land prices high - which will ultimately hurt the country.

Mr Wong also said Singapore has tapped about $37 billion from its reserves over the past two years and will continue to draw on them to keep up the fight against Covid-19.

"We are not out of the woods yet, and I would say that we will not be able to put back what we have drawn down from the past reserves any time soon," he said.

Given that the world is likely to become less hospitable for small countries, it is important to ensure that Singapore has sufficient resources to deal with whatever lies ahead, he added.

WP MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) then asked when it would be reasonable to review the rules governing Singapore's national reserves, and if there is an optimal level of reserves to accumulate.

He also took issue with Mr Wong's use of the word "cavalier" to describe the opposition's suggestions to change the rules, noting that the ruling party has itself changed these rules.

The rules were amended in 2008 to create the NIRC framework, and again in 2015 to add state investment firm Temasek to the framework.

"And if that wasn't cavalier, why is it cavalier when the Workers' Party now suggests doing that?" Mr Perera said.

Mr Wong replied that Singapore would likely have to experience a very disruptive event with permanent effects to once again relook these rules. In such a case, the Government would carefully study its options because there are implications for inter-generational equity.

He asked why the WP feels it is acceptable to turn to the reserves to raise revenue when Singapore has other tax options, including raising the GST while offsetting its impact on the less well-off.

"Why turn to the reserves when we have all these options, and why make the GST into the last resort?" Mr Wong said. "Reserves - OK. Future generations - never mind, let's do it. But GST - cannot touch. Why take that approach?"

Mr Wong said the WP chose not to support this year's Budget based on a "misguided view" that GST hurts the poor, and asked if the party was opposing the Budget for political reasons.

"The Workers' Party is entitled to their views and to... not support the Budget," he said. "But it will not stop me, as Finance Minister, from doing what is right, and it will not stop this government from continuing with all our efforts to build a better Singapore."