New Zealand is one of a small number of countries that had done well in curbing Covid-19 infections and deaths over the past two years, with rapid lockdowns and safety measures.

But the number of people dying from the coronavirus has surged in recent months - with 168 deaths in the week ending Monday, up from 163 the previous week. Of the 2,093 Covid-19 deaths, more than 2,000 have occurred since March.