S’pore takes precautionary stance on youth gender dysphoria; bans hormonal and surgical treatment for under-18s

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SINGAPORE – Singapore has made official its approach to managing gender dysphoria (GD) in children and adolescents, establishing psychological support as the first line of treatment and banning hormonal or surgical treatment for those under 18.

For adolescents aged 18 but below 21, hormonal treatment will be allowed only under exceptional circumstances, with agreement required from a review panel and consent from both parents.

Even then, hormonal treatment should be limited to only gender affirming hormonal therapy, or hormones that allow an individual to develop physical features of the affirmed gender.

Puberty blockers, which are medications used to pause the production of specific sex hormones and bodily changes associated with puberty, will not be allowed for those under the age of 21.

This took effect from May 5, when the Ministry of Health (MOH) sent the medical community its new treatment guidelines for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria.

Gender dysphoria refers to distress arising from a mismatch between a person’s gender identity and birth sex.

GD is a recognised clinical condition, with IMH diagnosing an average of around 65 patients below the age of 18 a year from 2021 to 2025.

Individuals with GD may experience a strong desire to be viewed and treated as a member of the experienced gender, and may experience discomfort with their physical body, said Dr Ong Say How, a senior psychiatrist specialising in dev elopmental psychiatry at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Patients being assessed for GD are also assessed for other psychiatric conditions, which are treated accordingly, he said. GD can severely affect a person’s mental health by causing intense, chronic distress that can result in anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.

Besides experiencing distress, these individuals may also be impaired in important areas of daily functioning.

Some individuals may feel the need to embark on transitioning to better align their experienced gender with assigned gender, he added.

However, the guidelines do not recommend the use of puberty suppression to treat GD due to a lack of high-quality evidence surrounding the safety and clinical effectiveness of its use.

Gender-affirming medical interventions include hormone therapies – using oestrogen or testosterone to allow an individual to develop physical features of the affirmed gender, and surgical operations.

In its May 5 notice, MOH noted: “The treatment for GD is complex, and there are associated permanent and wide-ranging effects of treatment for children and adolescents who are still developing their sense of identity and undergoing major physical and psychological changes.”

The new treatment guidelines mandate that GD in children and adolescents be managed holistically by a multidisciplinary team comprising psychiatrists, allied health professionals and – depending on the individual’s age – endocrinologists or paediatricians, and if necessary, surgeons.

In Singapore, IMH and public hospitals such as National University Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital provide treatment for children and adolescents with GD. Some private clinics also provide the treatment.

“Psychotherapy and family-based therapy facilitated by multidisciplinary clinicians continues to be the first line of care for patients with GD below 21 years old,” said an MOH spokesperson, in response to The Straits Times.

“For youth struggling to manage even after psychological support, further assessment for other psychiatric conditions would be performed to ensure treatment or specific interventions are provided accordingly.”

Family therapy and school-based interventions would also be considered to reduce distress experienced specifically at home and in school, he added.

Singapore’s stance on GD aligns with that of several prominent national health systems, including the United Kingdom and New Zealand, which have restricted or paused gender-affirming medical treatments for youth due to a lack of long-term safety data.

In 2024, the UK banned puberty blockers for under-18s with GD, a decision spurred by the Cass Review, an independent examination of its National Health Service (NHS) gender services for children and young people that found there was insufficient evidence to show they were safe.

The new guidelines in Singapore allow adolescents already on hormone therapy to continue under their existing care teams, provided they follow the guidelines and undergo regular review, while providers unable to comply are advised to transfer care to ensure appropriate treatment.

Gender-affirming surgery, such as chest procedures or genital reassignment, remains an option in public hospitals, but the hospital must first conduct an ethics review and inform MOH of the outcome of the review.

No such surgeries were performed for children or adolescents locally in the past five years, the spokesperson said.

In a separate May 20 response to media queries, MOH said it acknowledged two broad, conflicting schools of thought on how to manage gender dysphoria in youths.

One group advocates early access to interventions like puberty blockers for children with a firmly held gender identity, citing an absence of hard, evidence-based thresholds on when treatments should be withheld.

The other group, meanwhile, strongly cautions against such treatments, citing their permanent and potentially irreversible effects on children and adolescents who may not persist in their gender dysphoria into adulthood.

“Both positions critique the limited evidence supporting the other’s approach,” MOH said.

“While perspectives differ, most overseas guidelines with expert consensus have strongly recommended against starting puberty blockers in pre-pubertal children, and some national health systems have recommended restricting their use in adolescents due to limited evidence.”

The ministry said Singapore’s guidelines are supported by the clinical policy position published by the NHS England in March 2024, which drew on the evidence review conducted by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in 2020.

The position has been further reinforced by a growing number of independent reviews – in New Zealand, Scandinavia (Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland), and most recently Queensland, Australia.

They have each found the evidence base underlying the use of puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormone therapy for children and adolescents is of low certainty, with insufficient data on long-term risks and benefits, MOH said.

There are also published studies which support that most young people with gender dysphoria do not persist in the condition into adulthood.

Furthermore, MOH added, there are documented real-world cases of individuals who later experience regret or detransition after undergoing early gender-affirming medical interventions, though evidence on the prevalence, causes and predictors is also limited.

“We recognise that treatment for GD is a complex issue. On one hand, there are potential serious and irreversible side effects as well as complications that could arise from treatment,” said IMH’s Dr Ong.

“On the other, individuals suffering from GD feel strongly that only medical transitioning would provide a relief to their dysphoria associated with their gender identity.”

MOH said it will continue to review the guidelines when new evidence emerges in GD management to ensure alignment with current evidence and best practices. The UK, for example, is conducting a clinical trial on the use of puberty blockers for children.

The ministry said it does not track the number of people with GD nor the number of medical interventions and hormone therapies specific to the treatment of GD in local public and private healthcare institutions.