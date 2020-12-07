S'pore surpasses two out of three UN goals on HIV

About 91 per cent of those diagnosed with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) here are receiving sustained antiretroviral therapy for it, and 91 per cent of this group have suppressed the virus.

This exceeds two of the United Nations' three "90-90-90" goals, the Health Ministry's director of communicable diseases Vernon Lee said on Saturday.

But Singapore still falls short of the third goal, which is to have 90 per cent of all people living with HIV know their status.

Speaking at the 12th Singapore Aids Conference, held virtually this year, Associate Professor Lee said only 80 per cent of HIV-positive people here have been diagnosed.

This number was calculated using data from the national HIV registry database and modelled using a tool that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control uses.

Prof Lee said Singapore's 80 per cent statistic for this goal is around the global average, while the Republic has generally surpassed other regions with its achievements for the other two targets.

He also noted that Singapore has progressed in terms of the percentage of people who have HIV that have been diagnosed, which has increased every year, up from 66 per cent in 2014.

"The progress we have made in terms of getting people tested and diagnosed with HIV has improved across the years, but this is something that we need to continue to push because we want people to get diagnosed so that they can move towards treatment and viral suppression," he said.

The percentage for the three groups was calculated based on data from 2018, as it takes several years for it to be processed. So it is not yet clear if Singapore will meet the UN's goals for this year.

But Professor Roy Chan, president of Action for Aids Singapore, said hitting the UN's targets is not as important as seeing an improvement over time.

"The important thing for us to understand is - are we doing better? Ninety per cent is (just) the first target... We can do much better than this; I think as a small country we can hit 95 per cent," he said.

Prof Chan, who is also a senior consultant at the National Skin Centre and head of its Sexually Transmitted Infection Control Programme, said there is a need to reduce the stigmatisation of people living with HIV, and also to correct the misunderstanding that treatment is expensive. He added that self-testing kits could help reduce fear.

Prof Chan said: "We have some ways to go, and it's the job of everybody... to work together to try and get this done."