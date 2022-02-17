S'pore streamlines Covid-19 rules to pave way for easing

Singapore is changing its Covid-19 rules to make them easier to understand, in a move to better adapt to future changes in the pandemic situation.

These will impact healthcare protocols for infected people, workplace testing requirements, border measures and safe management measures.

"These rules have accumulated over the past two years and become quite unwieldy," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a virtual media conference yesterday.

"By streamlining them, we can adopt a posture that will better enable us to open up when the time is right."

As part of the changes, Singapore will focus its safe management measures on five areas. These are: group sizes, mask-wearing, workplace rules, safe distancing and capacity limits.

From Feb 25, households will be allowed to host five visitors at any one time, instead of five visitors a day. Social gatherings at workplaces will also be allowed to resume in groups of up to five.

Changes mean that measures are now more consistent across different settings, while other restrictions - such as blocking off alternate seats in public areas or sealing off barbecue pits - can be done away with altogether.

Rules for Covid-19 patients and their close contacts have also been streamlined to allow more people to be treated by general practitioners and ease the load on hospitals.

These doctors will now manage almost all Covid-19 patients above the age of three. And people who have been in close contact with an infected person will be told to monitor their health for five days, down from seven days.

Starting tomorrow, rostered routine testing will no longer be mandatory for most workers. Only those working with vulnerable people - that is, healthcare workers and those in the eldercare and pre-school sectors - will have to keep taking regular Covid-19 tests.

Singapore will also condense several existing travel categories into a new general travel category, and create a new restricted category for countries where the situation warrants closer watching.

People arriving from next Monday will also face relaxed border measures, including simpler on-arrival testing requirements. This is because Singapore's Covid-19 incidence rate is now comparable with most overseas destinations, the Health Ministry said yesterday.

Lastly, the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme will be expanded to more countries.

Mr Ong said it is not yet time to ease restrictions as Singapore is still climbing the epidemic curve.

The country saw its largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday, when a total of 19,420 infections were reported. Of these, 19,179 were local cases and the rest imported.

Last night, the Health Ministry reported 16,883 infections, 16,689 of which were local.

"If Singapore is like many other countries that have gone through, or are going through the Omicron wave, in a few weeks, cases will come down - perhaps even quite dramatically," said Mr Ong. "And then we will be in a position to ease travel rules as well as our domestic safe management measures."

In a Facebook post last night, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the simplified Covid-19 rules will make them easier to follow and set the stage for the resumption of more activities.

The hope is that new cases will peak and then start falling after a few weeks, allowing the country to significantly relax its safe management measures, he said.

"But we will ease up in several steps to keep good control of the situation," PM Lee added.

"Also, please be mentally prepared - if a new, dangerous variant emerges, we may have to take another pause or tighten up further."