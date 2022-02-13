S'pore reports 9,420 new Covid-19 cases, 1,272 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - A total of 9,420 Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday (Feb 13), down from 10,325 the day before.

But there were also four deaths, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update on case numbers.

Another 1,272 people were hospitalised with Covid-19, up from the 1,206 cases on Saturday. This is the ninth day in a row that hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark.

There were also 24 patients in intensive care unit (ICU), with a total of 162 people requiring oxygen support, up from 151 on Saturday.

Of the new cases on Sunday, 9,195 of them were local ones, with 2,153 of them detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 7,042 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were also 225 new imported cases, with 196 detected through PCR tests and 29 through ART.