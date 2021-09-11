S'pore pauses reopening after sharp surge in cases

As Covid-19 cases surge despite Singapore's high vaccination rates - and may exceed 1,000 cases a day soon - the country is hitting the pause button on its reopening plans.

While it has no plans to backtrack on progress made, it will not rush into reopening the economy either. The next two to four weeks will be crucial in deciding the next steps, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong yesterday.

In response to the spike in cases, driven largely by the highly contagious Delta variant, the Republic will also change how it manages Covid-19 patients.

Contact tracing and quarantine efforts will focus on large clusters and vulnerable settings like hospitals, as growing infection numbers make it difficult for the authorities to keep up with every case.

The quarantine period will be reduced from 14 days to 10 days, as the Delta variant - the most dominant strain in Singapore - has a shorter incubation period than the original "wild-type" virus.

Vaccinated patients will also be discharged as early as seven days into their illness - down from 10 now - if they have very low or undetectable viral loads.

And a pilot scheme allowing fully vaccinated patients to recover at home will be expanded from next Wednesday.

At a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, Mr Gan said Singapore will see in the coming weeks if higher infection numbers lead to more serious cases and deaths.

"While we expected an increase in the number of cases every day when we opened up, the sharp rate of increase is worrying," he said. "We want to be sure that the number of cases does not suddenly spike, which can lead to more serious cases, and which will in turn overwhelm our healthcare system."

The number of Covid-19 cases has shot up to a daily average of 288 in the past week, from 76 two weeks ago. The Ministry of Health estimates that the figure will soon exceed more than 1,000 cases a day as testing efforts intensify.

A total of 573 new cases were reported yesterday, five of which were imported. Currently, 689 people are hospitalised, with 25 requiring supplementary oxygen and six in intensive care.

About 81 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the experience of other countries has shown that transmission waves typically take four to eight weeks to peak before cases decline.

As Singapore is about 2½ weeks into the current wave, it could see cases increase exponentially and hit a peak of around 3,200, he said.

"How it actually unfolds will of course depend on what we do collectively," he said, stressing the importance of regular testing and maintaining good hygiene.

The three ministers co-chairing the task force also addressed concerns that Singapore is going back on its decision to reopen the economy. These concerns arose after Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday urged people to reduce non-essential social activities for the next two weeks.

"I understand that many would prefer a straighter road to Covid-19 resilience, (but) we have said before that we must expect some twists and turns along the way, given the unpredictability of the virus," Mr Gan said. He added that Singapore will continue to push for higher vaccination coverage, even as it speeds up the roll-out of booster shots and steps up nationwide testing.

Mr Wong said it would not be prudent to press ahead with reopening measures. "That would be a reckless thing to do under current circumstances," he said.