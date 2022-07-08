S'pore may see monkeypox clusters but not an epidemic: Expert

Monkeypox cases are spreading and, on Wednesday, Singapore reported its first local case - a 45-year-old man who lives here. He is not linked to the country's first imported case, which was announced on June 21, and contact tracing is ongoing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). There was another imported case confirmed yesterday.

Globally, there are now more than 6,000 cases recorded in 59 countries, with the epicentre currently in Europe.

Q Should Singaporeans worry about monkeypox?

A Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said monkeypox is unlikely to become a global pandemic like Covid-19, as transmission requires close or prolonged physical contact with infectious people or contaminated material. He also said that monkeypox is typically a self-limiting illness, where patients recover within two to four weeks.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the outbreak continues to primarily affect men who have sex with men. This suggests that there is no signal of sustained transmission beyond these networks for now, it added.

Q What is the profile of those infected?

A Data from Europe, where the majority of monkeypox cases were reported, showed that 99 per cent were men, and many self-identified themselves as men who had sex with men.

The current outbreak could have originated from sexual activity at gay raves in Europe.

There is currently no evidence to show that the disease is sexually transmitted, but direct skin-to-skin contact with lesions during sexual activities can spread the virus, said the WHO.

Those particularly vulnerable to complications are young children, pregnant women or immunocompromised individuals.

Q What if monkeypox continues to spread here?

A Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases expert at National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said that while monkeypox spreads via close contact, it does not spread as efficiently as chickenpox, Covid-19 or even flu.

"So, we will have sporadic cases and clusters while the international outbreak is ongoing, but not a large uncontrollable epidemic in Singapore," he added.

"The current infections are also mild, compared to historical reports. Outside of Africa, there has hardly been any deaths."

Reports of severe illnesses have also been few, he noted.

The WHO has confirmed three deaths, in Africa.

Q Will people here need to be vaccinated against monkeypox?

A Singapore does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox as the risk to the general public is low. This is also in accordance with the global guidance from the WHO.

Professor Dale Fisher, an infectious diseases expert from the National University Hospital, has said that the world does not have a large stock of smallpox vaccine as the disease had been eradicated.

Q Why is the smallpox vaccine being used for monkeypox?

A The monkeypox virus is closely related to the smallpox virus, and past data has shown that the smallpox vaccine is about 85 per cent effective in preventing monkeypox.

MOH has said the smallpox vaccine may be used for some people, such as those who will directly and frequently work with infectious monkeypox cases or specimens.

Q How can Singapore reduce the spread of monkeypox?

A MOH said cases will be isolated in hospital, and their close contacts will be quarantined for up to 21 days from the last date of exposure for monitoring. These contacts are also offered smallpox vaccines to reduce their risk of infection or severe symptoms.

Q What is monkeypox?

A Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease, which means it spreads between animals and people. It was first identified in monkeys in 1958 but the source of the disease remains unknown, and it is most often transmitted by rodents.

The first human case of monkeypox surfaced in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The disease was brought to international attention only in 2017, when large numbers of cases were reported in Nigeria at the end of that year, particularly as two cases were "exported" to Britain, said Prof Hsu. The number of human cases has fallen since.

However, monkeypox is now being reported in previously unaffected regions and spreading.

Q Am I safe from monkeypox if I have taken the smallpox vaccine?

A The WHO said people who have been vaccinated against smallpox are likely to have some protection against monkeypox. But smallpox vaccination stopped worldwide after the dreaded highly contagious disease became the first human disease to be eradicated in 1980.

In Singapore, compulsory smallpox vaccination for children ended in March 1981.

Q Does chickenpox vaccination protect against monkeypox?

A No, the viruses that cause chickenpox and monkeypox are vastly different, said Prof Hsu.

Q What are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox?

A The monkeypox cases in the current outbreak have been atypical, said the WHO.

Many cases in newly affected areas are not presenting the classically described clinical picture for monkeypox (fever and swollen lymph nodes, followed by centrifugal rash), it said.

Currently, among the cases who reported at least one symptom, 81 per cent had widespread rash on the body, 50 per cent had fever and 41 per cent had genital rash.

Also, the atypical symptoms seen now include a localised rash with as few as one lesion.

MOH said the local monkeypox patient, who is being isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, first developed lower abdomen skin lesions on June 30.

He then experienced fatigue and swollen lymph nodes. On July 4, he developed fever and a sore throat.

The incubation period is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days, according to the WHO.