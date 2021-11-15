S'pore employers step up initiatives to tackle mental health in the workplace

SINGAPORE - Many organisations in Singapore have beefed up mental health support for their employees since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The Straits Times looks at a few of these initiatives.

Training 'mental health first aiders'

At Standard Chartered, over 380 employees have been certified to offer confidential help to those with mental health struggles.

Last month, the bank said its "mental health first aider" network - with 60 of them based in Singapore - has doubled since 2019.

A spokesman for the Counselling and Care Centre said training employees to identify symptoms of mental health issues and render appropriate assistance will create a network of peer support among employees.

Self-care activities

Firms like Google have launched virtual meditation and yoga sessions since the start of the pandemic to help their employees relax.

Singapore Counselling Centre chief well-being officer John Shepherd Lim said such activities are helpful because people often feel unmotivated about blocking out time to develop self-care habits.

Online mental health resources

Many organisations, including the public service, have created chatbots, portals and websites for employees to tap reliable resources and best practices in mental health.

Employee Assistance Programme

Three counselling organisations told The Straits Times that there has been a rise in the number of companies engaging service providers of such programmes since the pandemic began.

These programmes allow workers to book counselling sessions with partner mental health organisations, and bill session fees to the company, said Mr Lim.