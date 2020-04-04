S'pore residents arriving from Asean countries, France, India and Switzerland must serve stay-home notice at dedicated facilities

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans returning from Asean countries, France, India and Switzerland from 11.59pm on Sunday (April 5) will serve their 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) in hotels instead of in their own homes, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday.

The latest measure also applies to returning permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

Similar to what is now being done for those returning from the United States and Britain, they will be sent directly from the airport to the hotels.

Returnees will have their own room and toilet, and have all their meals provided, so that they may avoid physical contact with other individuals.

The countries were chosen based on the ministry's assessment of risks and the history of imported cases in Singapore, said MOH in a statement, adding that the move was to protect Singaporeans and further ring-fence the risk of community transmission from imported cases.

"This arrangement will continue to apply to returnees from the UK and US," MOH said.

Last month, MOH had said that all Singaporeans returning from Britain and the US from 11.59pm on March 25 will have to serve their 14-day stay-home notices in dedicated facilities instead of their own homes.

This was because those coming in from both these countries had account for the largest share of imported cases then. At that point, about 1,200 people a day were returning from these two countries.

On Saturday, MOH said the dedicated SHN facilities do not just provide hotel rooms.

"We also work with the hotel operators to provide training for their staff, and to put in place proper security arrangements, as well as infection control and precautions," the statement said.

It takes time to get such facilities ready, and Singapore does not at present have enough to accommodate all returnees, the ministry said.

"Therefore based on the current capacity, we have prioritised the facilities for returnees from these specific countries," said MOH.

Those returning from other countries can serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence, it added.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce will continue to monitor the dynamic and evolving Covid-19 situation, and work closely with the private sector to adjust our capacity of SHN facilities accordingly.