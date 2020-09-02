S'pore, Brunei agree to set up travel arrangements

Essential travel between Brunei and Singapore is now possible with both countries agreeing to establish Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) facilities at both ends.

Singapore already has similar arrangements in place with China and Malaysia, and is discussing adding other countries, including Japan, to the list.

Applications for Singapore-Brunei travel opened yesterday, with travellers required to observe some restrictions including controlled itineraries, a negative Covid-19 test prior to the trip and a swab test on arrival at their destination.

Separately, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) group and budget carrier Jetstar Asia said they will be operating more flights as the gradual recovery of the air travel sector continues.

