S'pore boosting ICU capacity to prepare for possible next wave

Singapore is boosting hospital and testing capacities to prepare for a possible Covid-19 surge even as reopening plans continue.

So far, 16 Omicron cases have been detected here and while there has been no community transmission of the new variant, it is only a matter of time before this happens, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Speaking at a Covid-19 multi-ministry task force press conference yesterday, he added: "This may then lead to another surge in cases because of the highly infectious nature of the Omicron virus. We must therefore prepare ourselves for such a scenario."

Given the increased transmissibility of the new variant, there will be more restrictions for unvaccinated individuals from Feb 1, when vaccination-differentiated measures are extended to more places.

More people will, however, be able to return to their workplaces, given that 97 per cent of Singapore's workforce are now fully vaccinated.

From Jan 1, up to 50 per cent of those able to work from home will be allowed back in the office, given the challenges of working remotely.

However, this could exclude those who are unvaccinated, as the Government is now considering removing a concession that currently allows them to return to the office if they test negative for Covid-19, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Of the 16 Omicron cases detected in Singapore to date, 14 were imported and two are local cases who are airport passenger service staff.

The variant, which has been found in more than 60 countries worldwide, could result in a potentially bigger wave of Covid-19 cases than the one caused by the Delta variant, Mr Wong said.

If its severity is comparable to that of the Delta strain, Singapore will be in a "much more challenging position", he added.

"That's why our entire public health posture is now geared towards preparing for Omicron. It means that our overall safe management measures have to remain where they are now."

In preparation for a possible surge, Singapore is making plans to increase its intensive care unit capacity to 500 beds and studying if infrastructure in public hospitals has to be upgraded to support this.

ICU bed capacity stood at around 280 beds in late October, at the peak of Singapore's Delta wave, with hospitals on standby to increase this to 350 beds if necessary.

The country is also prepared to increase capacity in its community treatment facilities, so that hospital patients in stable condition can be transferred there if cases surge.

The task force handling Covid-19 also set out the new measures, including how nationwide testing capacity will be boosted.

To make Covid-19 testing more accessible, another 60 quick test centres, run by private operators, will be set up around Singapore.

The Government will continue to subsidise compulsory rostered routine testing in higher-risk settings until the end of next March, to help companies quickly detect cases.

In addition, general practitioners will play a bigger role in helping to manage Covid-19 patients who are able to recover at home and do not require hospital care.

Separately, the authorities announced that the quarantine-free land travel scheme between Singapore and Malaysia will be expanded, to allow vaccinated Singapore citizens to enter Malaysia via the Causeway from next Monday and vice versa.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: "We can't say, for the Delta variant, 'Let's live with Covid', but for the Omicron variant, 'Let's have a zero-Covid policy'," he pointed out.

"It's not coherent. It doesn't work that way - especially given that we have come this far, we have ridden through a big Delta wave together, we have built up our defences, we have gotten life somewhat back to normal."