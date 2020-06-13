SPH gives hospital front-line staff free digital news access

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is offering healthcare professionals at eleven hospitals free access to news on digital platforms.

The initiative is to show appreciation for their work and dedication amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

From today, these front-line professionals can get six-month digital access to either The Straits Times (ST) or Lianhe Zaobao, after activating their accounts with a unique redemption code.

The hospitals involved are Singapore General Hospital, Changi General Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital, National University Hospital (NUH), Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Jurong Community Hospital, Alexandra Hospital, Bright Vision Hospital, Outram Community Hospital and Sengkang Community Hospital.

SPH reached out to these hospitals, whose staff indicated whether they preferred to be given access to ST or Lianhe Zaobao.

Ms Joanna Ong, manager of human resources at NUH, said: "We are now able to get news on the go and receive alerts digitally to keep us updated on the latest news. This greatly facilitates and equips us in our line of work."

Mr Eric Ng, deputy head of circulation at SPH, said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to express our appreciation to our healthcare front-liners during these trying times, helping them stay updated and engaged through our digital products."

In March, SPH had also provided free digital news access and donated its newspapers, magazines and books to Covid-19 patients in isolation wards, in an effort to ease their emotional strain and help them stay connected with the latest news.