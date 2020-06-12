SPH gives healthcare professionals free access to news on digital platforms

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is offering healthcare professionals at 11 hospitals free access to news on digital platforms.

This is to show appreciation for their work and dedication amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

From Saturday (June 13), these front-line professionals can get a six-month digital access to either The Straits Times or Lianhe Zaobao, after activating their account with a unique redemption code.

The hospitals involved are Singapore General Hospital, Changi General Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital, National University Hospital (NUH), Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Jurong Community Hospital, Alexandra Hospital, Bright Vision Hospital, Outram Community Hospital and Sengkang Community Hospital.

SPH reached out to these hospitals, whose staff indicated whether they preferred to be given access to ST or Zaobao.

Manager of human resources at NUH Joanna Ong expressed her gratitude and said: "We are now able to get news on the go and receive alerts digitally to keep us updated on the latest news. This greatly facilitates and equips us in our line of work."

Mr Eric Ng, SPH deputy head of circulation, said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to express our appreciation to our healthcare front liners during these trying times, helping them stay updated and engaged through our digital products."

Already in March, SPH had provided free digital news access and donated company newspapers, magazines and books to Covid-19 patients in isolation wards, in an effort to ease their emotional strain and help them stay connected with the latest news.