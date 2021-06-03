Some private clinics plan to offer Sinovac jab, others awaiting guidance

News that more Covid-19 vaccines will be allowed in Singapore has been welcomed by some who are unable or reluctant to take the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna ones currently used in the national vaccination drive.

Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac's vaccine was yesterday approved by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for use here under the Special Access Route (SAR).

Dr Tan Teck Jack, chief executive of Northeast Medical Group, said his chain of clinics intends to offer such vaccines in order to help get the whole population vaccinated as quickly as possible.

"We will be grateful if the Ministry of Health gives us some guidance. But we can also deal directly with the local representatives of any pharmaceutical company as required," he said.

While the price of the vaccines is not yet known, his group aims to keep the cost affordable for patients, Dr Tan said.

"As this is part of a national initiative with a broader objective, it will not be profit-driven," he added.

Dr Raymond Ong, a senior doctor at telemedicine service provider Doctor Anywhere, said that aside from aiming to offer the Sinovac vaccine at its clinics, the group also hopes to incorporate it into its mobile medicine service and bring the vaccine to people's doorsteps.

"We understand that some people may not be able to leave their homes to get vaccinated," he explained, adding that this move would depend on approval from the authorities.

Dr Seow En Hao, founder of EH Medical, said there is interest on the ground for Sinovac.

"These may be patients who are not allowed to take mRNA vaccines due to medical reasons, or who chose not to take (them) due to the fear of side effects from the current available vaccines," he said.

Some want the Sinovac vaccine as they plan to travel to China, "since China currently recognises only vaccinations done with its vaccines", he said.

He added that he is waiting for further instructions and approval from MOH before deciding whether to offer such vaccines.

Dr Khor Chin Kee, CEO of Healthway Medical which operates 53 general practitioner (GP) clinics here, said the group was still evaluating the various alternative vaccines under the SAR, including Sinovac's.

Raffles Medical Group, which also has 53 GP clinics here, said it is waiting for instructions from MOH and evaluating Monday's announcement on the SAR.

Thomson Medical and Fullerton Health echoed this position.

Timothy Goh

• Additional reporting by Linette Lai