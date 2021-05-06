Some nursing homes turn away those who recently visited TTSH

Nursing homes have tightened their defences against Covid-19.

This follows the rise in community cases, including a resident who tested positive after being discharged from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) where a cluster has been detected.

It was reported last Friday that the resident, a 77-year-old Singaporean woman, tested positive last Thursday - a day after being discharged to United Medicare Centre (Toa Payoh) Nursing Home.

Asked about the case, the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), which has been supporting nursing homes during the pandemic, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that it has worked with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to advise homes on protecting their staff and residents.

Measures implemented at homes in line with these advisories include limiting the duration of visits and the number of visitors, the use of personal protective equipment, and safe distancing.

In addition to the AIC guidelines, some homes have taken the extra step of turning away visitors who had recently been to TTSH.

Peacehaven Nursing Home executive director Low Mui Lang said that anyone who had recently received a text message about monitoring their health because they had been to TTSH or other places visited by infected individuals are barred from entering the home.

Instead, they are encouraged to keep in touch with their loved ones via video calls.

Madam Low added that Peacehaven's staff are now working in split teams that are not allowed to co-mingle after working hours.

Other bigger nursing home operators are also taking additional precautions.

Dr Goh Siew Hor, head of clinical services at NTUC Health Cooperative, said that aside from turning away visitors, vendors and volunteers who had been to TTSH's inpatient wards in the past 14 days, the group's three nursing homes are also monitoring residents who had been to TTSH from April 18 for signs of acute respiratory infection.

Other care facilities also tighten curbs

Besides nursing homes, other care facilities have also moved to prevent Covid-19 from taking root on their premises. Dover Park Hospice, which cares for the terminally ill, has suspended all volunteering activities, along with home leave for its in-patients. Its chief executive Timothy Liu said that aside from barring vendors and visitors who had recently been to Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) in-patient wards, the hospice has, among other things, reduced the number of visitors per day for each patient from eight to five, with only two visitors allowed per patient at a time. Welfare homes, which are overseen by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), have also been told to turn away visitors who had been to TTSH's in-patient wards, or were in-patients at TTSH, regardless of their ward, in the past 14 days. An MSF spokesman said more than 80 per cent of residents and staff in the 11 welfare homes in Singapore had been vaccinated as at the end of last month. The spokesman said: "MSF will continue to monitor the situation closely and stay vigilant. We will adjust our measures in line with MOH's guidance as the situation evolves, to ensure that MSF homes are safe and protected against Covid-19." Timothy Goh

"These residents were also segregated in ward rooms and underwent swab testing. Their appointments for visitors were temporarily deferred to prevent potential cross-infection," said Dr Goh.

Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, which had a Covid-19 cluster last year with four deaths, has also put its guard up.

In addition to barring visitors who have recently been to TTSH's inpatient wards, the home has banned both visitors and residents from eating during visits to ensure that everyone keeps their mask on and maintains safe distancing.

"We have informed visitors to pass the food to our care staff and they will ensure that the resident consumes the food safely at an appropriate time," said Mr Then Kim Yuan, the home's administrator.

He added that any visitor who persistently flouts the rules will be asked to leave the premises.

AIC said that currently, homes which do not have any suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases have caps on the total number of visitors they can receive each day.

Each resident can pre-register up to four designated visitors, but no more than two of them can visit at any one time. Visitation times are limited to one hour.

Other safe management measures such as the use of TraceTogether and SafeEntry are also in place.

AIC said it provides essential items such as hand sanitiser and contactless thermometers to the homes, and helps train staff in infection control practices.

"In the event that there is a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19... AIC works with the nursing home involved to manage and contain the situation.

"AIC also facilitates the setting up of a team, comprising public health experts from MOH, as well as medical and nursing resources, to support the nursing home."