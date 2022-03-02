Ask The Experts: When to worry about breast lumps

Breast cancer is typically first detected through symptoms that include lumps in the breast. Feeling a lump in your breast may not be cause for panic, though, as it is a common occurrence.

“While there are no studies that evaluate the incidence of breast lumps in women in Singapore, some global studies suggest that 30 to 50 per cent of women may have breast lumps.

Fortunately, 80 to 90 per cent of these are benign,” says Dr Tang Siau-Wei, a Senior Consultant and Breast Surgeon at Solis Breast Care and Surgery Centre who has treated patients at different stages of breast cancer for 15 years.

Breast lumps are either malignant (cancerous) or benign (non-cancerous) – the latter of which are largely harmless and do not require treatment. Benign lumps tend to be smooth and regular in shape and their location in the breast may vary over time.

Malignant lumps, on the other hand, tend to be hard, irregular, painless and gradually enlarge over time. The skin over the lump may become red or develop the texture of orange peel.

A common misconception is that painless breast lumps are harmless. Conversely, Dr Tang adds that it is very rare for breast pain to signify an underlying cancer. “Breast pain is more likely caused by hormonal changes or muscle aches on the ribs and chest wall,” she says.