Social curbs tightened as KTV cluster grows to 120 people

Singapore will tighten rules on social gatherings and temporarily shut down all KTV outlets that had pivoted to food and beverage operations, as the Covid-19 cluster linked to them continues to grow.

Another 32 cases were added to this cluster yesterday, while the authorities ramped up efforts to contain infections before they can hurt Singapore's reopening plans.

As a precaution, 2,480 people have been put under quarantine.

Rules on dining in at eateries have been tightened from Monday until Aug 8, with more leeway being afforded to fully vaccinated individuals. Groups dining at F&B outlets will be limited to two people, down from five currently.

However, up to five fully vaccinated individuals will still be allowed to dine together in restaurants, though not at coffee shops or hawker centres, where the limit stays at two.

Since the infections originated at nightlife establishments that obtained F&B licences, all 400 or so of these outlets had to suspend their operations from yesterday until July 30.

They will face inspections and be allowed to reopen only if they pass them.

"I think we are all very disappointed by the latest setback in the flare-up of cases that we have seen among KTV outlets," Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, said at a virtual media conference yesterday.

"We have, and we will continue to take firm action against the few errant operators who have abused the system and undertaken illegal activities."

His co-chair, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, said that while the country continues to move towards treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease, the tighter measures were necessary as only 45 per cent of Singapore's population had been fully vaccinated.

He added that unvaccinated seniors could be in "grave danger" should they come into close contact with an infected person.

This vulnerable group has relatively low vaccination rates.

The Government is not ruling out further restrictions should the situation worsen, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

A total of 61 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, 53 of which were locally transmitted.

Of these, 32 were linked to the KTV cluster, which now stands at 120 people and is Singapore's largest active cluster.

"We are taking a calibrated approach, we are not rewinding in a big way," Mr Ong said.

"But what we really need to watch, and what will decide our posture, will be our ICU (intensive care unit) capacity."

Singapore currently has 1,000 ICU beds available for Covid-19 patients. Should this come under strain, Singapore will need to tighten curbs again, he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities have been testing and quarantining staff and patrons of the affected KTV joints based on SafeEntry and TraceTogether data, with 2,480 people placed under quarantine.

Since Monday, cases have been identified among visitors to at least 11 KTV lounges, including some in Far East Shopping Centre, Tanglin Shopping Centre, Golden Mile Complex and Parklane Shopping Mall, among others.

In the past, the KTV cluster would have triggered "a very stringent tightening of measures, almost like a circuit breaker", noted Mr Wong.

But with more of Singapore's population vaccinated now, the country can afford to take a more targeted approach, he said.

In an impassioned plea, Mr Wong also urged Singaporeans to do their part and act responsibly, adding that irresponsible behaviour can result in a "never-ending spiral".

"Enforcement agencies have to keep on doing more, and then more bad behaviour (emerges), and we keep on doing more. It never stops," he said.

He asked those who know of people breaking the rules to inform the authorities, adding: "Let us remind each other to be responsible, individually and as a society."