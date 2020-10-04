Six new cases reported in S'pore, lowest number since March 5

Six new Covid-19 cases were reported in Singapore yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the lowest reported daily number since March 5, which saw five new cases.

The new cases include four imported ones and one in the dormitories. One Singaporean is the sole community case reported yesterday, said MOH.

The community case was detected under enhanced community testing of all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor, the ministry added.

All the identified close contacts of the case have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected.

"We will also conduct serological tests for his household contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them," said MOH.

Barber Point in Rivervale Plaza and the 64+4 foodcourt in Loyang Lane were among places visited by the individual while he was still infectious.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get those who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary, said MOH.

The latest increase takes Singapore's total number of coronavirus cases to 57,800.

Another 28 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total of those who have fully recovered and been discharged to 57,547.

Update on cases

New cases: 6 Imported: 4 (1 Singaporean, 2 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 1 (1 Singaporean) In dormitories: 1 Active cases: 211 In hospitals: 46 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 165 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,547 Discharged yesterday: 28 TOTAL CASES: 57,800

There are currently 46 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these patients, most are stable or improving and no one is in the intensive care unit.

MOH said the overall number of new cases in the community has increased from an average of fewer than one case per day in the week before to an average of one case per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.