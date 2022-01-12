Six in 10 primary school pupils sign up for Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Six in 10 primary school children have signed up for their Covid-19 vaccinations.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said about 80,000, or more than one in three pupils in the Primary 1 to Primary 6 cohorts, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

SMS invitations will soon be sent out progressively to pre-schoolers based on their registration under the National Appointment System, added Mr Chan.

From today, the paediatric vaccination exercise will commence for children in Ministry of Education special education (Sped) schools, he said.

Mobile vaccination teams, comprising staff from the Health Promotion Board who are experienced in supporting these students, will be progressively deployed to all 20 Sped schools.

Mr Chan added that sibling walk-in vaccinations went smoothly on Monday, with 770 children on the first day.

Since Monday, siblings aged five to 11 have been able to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations at the same time, under one appointment slot.

The arrangement is in place from Mondays to Thursdays at paediatric vaccination centres.

The extension of the national vaccination programme to children aged five and above will cover about 300,000 children, who make up the largest unvaccinated group in Singapore.

The Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine is the only shot currently approved for children aged five to 11 in Singapore.

They are given a third of the dose used for adults.

"We can all do our part in keeping our loved ones and the community safe against Covid-19," Mr Chan said. "Let us get our children vaccinated if they are medically eligible."