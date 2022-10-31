SingHealth testing facial recognition system for hospital visitors

SINGAPORE - People visiting patients at Outram Community Hospital (OCH) and SingHealth Tower can now skip the queues to register themselves and instead scan their faces to gain entry to the wards.

They can register themselves online ahead of their visits using a system developed by SingHealth and Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS).

They will be required to upload a selfie photograph as part of the registration process.

The online tool employs the face verification system developed by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) for national identification system SingPass.

The visitors’ faces will be scanned at a gantry by a camera, which will also take their body temperatures.

They will be granted access should their faces and identities match, and if their temperatures are within the healthy range.

The cameras are able to identify visitors even if they wear face masks, while depth sensory capabilities prevent the devices from being fooled by photos or video recordings.

The use of facial recognition for visitors has been in place since Sept 5 at SingHealth Tower – where OCH occupies six stories – on the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) campus, as part of a six-month trial of the technology.

The system, which can also restrict entry to visitors based on prevailing public health requirements, is expected to eventually be rolled out to other SingHealth institutions.

The process is expected to save visitors anywhere between five and 15 minutes of queueing time, said SGH patient support services director Lee Jiunn Kee.

Another benefit is that the entire process is contactless, which helps mitigate viral transmission, he added.

Mr Lee said those who do not wish to register their faces will still be able to register themselves online and enter the gantries using their physical or digital NRICs.