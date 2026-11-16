Singapore’s CDA designated as World Health Organization’s collaborating centre for infection prevention and control

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Health Minister Ong Ye Kung (fifth from left) opened the inaugural National Infection Prevention and Control Healthcare Conference on Nov 16.

SINGAPORE - Dealing with infectious diseases calls for international cooperation and learning from one another to strengthen collective defences and keep everyone safe, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Singapore will continue contributing t o efforts on this front, including through its newly-designated World Health Organization (WHO) collaborating centre for infection prevention and control (IPC).

At the opening of the inaugural National IPC Healthcare Conference at the Max Atria on Nov 16, Ong noted the recent WHO designation of the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) as the first such centre in the world dedicated to strengthening health systems through IPC.

IPC policies and measures are necessary to prevent and control healthcare-associated transmissions and infections among healthcare workers and patients at healthcare facilities.

Ong said that Singapore has invested steadily in strengthening the national IPC capabilities, including enhancing surveillance systems, establishing evidence-based guidelines, and developing close partnerships across the healthcare system.

Beyond the borders, Singapore has shared its experience in infectious disease prevention and management. This includes providing technical assistance and capacity building to over 3,100 government officials from other countries through the public health courses under the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

“Our defences will be bolstered through international co-operation, learning from each other, and building the global commons that keep us all safe”, Ong said.

He also said that there are at least four impending challenges in the ongoing fight against infectious diseases.

The first is antimicrobial resistance which directly caused 1.14 million deaths in 2021. This is projected to rise to almost 2 million each year by 2050 in a study published in The Lancet.

“We need to tighten discipline in the use of antibiotics – in hospitals, in the community and on farms – and create incentives for pharmaceutical companies to invest in developing effective new antibiotics, which today offer little commercial return”, he added.

Climate change which led to global warming has also resulted in diseases which used to be common only in the tropics to affect other regions too, such as the Asian tiger mosquito, which spreads dengue and chikungunya, is now established in 16 European countries.

The third challenge of vaccine scepticism is like “a chink in our armour”, which could potentially prevent nations from achieving herd immunity, especially for highly contagious diseases like measles, where over 95% coverage is needed

The fourth challenge would be how to be prepared to deal with the next pandemic, which includes efforts in vaccine development and manufacturing.

Ong, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, said countries are building up vaccine production capacity to avoid a repeat of the uneven vaccine distribution during COVID-19.

WHO designates collaborating centres around the world which carry out activities in direct support of the UN agency’s global health programmes and strategic priorities.

There are currently 14 such centres in Singapore.

CDA said in a statement that it will work closely with WHO, particularly the member states in the Western Pacific Region, to advance IPC through technical collaboration, capacity building, and the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

Member states in the WHO Western Pacific region include Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, and South Korea.

According to the WHO website, CDA was officially designated on October 9, for a four-year period till October 8, 2030.

WHO stated that CDA will assist the organisation to review evidence, in order to develop an updated WHO IPC guidance document.

Other areas of work include CDA providing strategic and technical support to the WHO headquarters, in developing IPC guidance products for long-term care facilities in these two years.

There are other collaborating centres in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany and Saudi Arabia which focus on IPC.

Reiterating that IPC is essential for health systems in their provision of safe and effective care, WHO chief scientist Sylvie Briand said in the statement: “CDA will bring Singapore’s considerable experience and expertise to support WHO’s global IPC priorities, while also contributing to progress in the Western Pacific Region.”

CDA chief executive Vernon Lee said at the conference that IPC is meant to protect patients and healthcare workers, while strengthening safety, quality and resilience of the healthcare system.

He noted that many healthcare-associated infections are preventable, and “every infection prevented means a patient spared unnecessary harm, a healthcare worker better protected, and healthcare resources optimised”.

“The success of prevention is often invisible, because these are infections that have never occurred. Yet, its impact is felt every day across our healthcare system.”