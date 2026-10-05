Singaporean’s research spells new hope for healing severe skin injuries, chronic wounds

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What started off as a summer research project with the Almquist Lab at Imperial College London eventually led Magdalene Ho and her colleagues to develop the smart wound-dressing technology.

SINGAPORE – Spending time in hospitals as a child helped set a Singaporean researcher on a path to bioengineering, eventually leading her to develop a smart wound-dressing technology that could make wounds heal twice as fast.

Magdalene Ho, chief executive and co-founder of Traxion Biotech – a spin-off from Imperial College London – hopes that in a couple of years, the technology can benefit patients, particularly those with traumatic wounds and severe skin injuries, where body tissue has been lost through accidents or burns.

The technology uses traction force-activated payloads (TrAPs), which harness the forces generated by cells as they move through the body to release healing proteins where needed to help repair damaged tissue.

Ho told The Straits Times that other possible future uses include treating chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers and “potentially even beyond skin, for example, into bone, muscle, nerves and other applications”.

“Ultimately, we hope this means better healing, fewer complications, and that patients can get back to their lives sooner,” the 30-year-old added.

Ho and her British research colleagues demonstrated good results for the TrAPs technology and had their findings published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Materials, one of the leading academic journals in materials science, on July 27.

The technology is based on a natural process in which cells generate forces as they interact with the extracellular matrix, the network of tissue around them. These forces are particularly important during processes such as wound healing and when the body mounts an immune response.

The research team at the lab of Ben Almquist, an associate professor at Imperial College’s bioengineering department, used these forces as an intrinsic trigger.

TrAPs are biostructures that bind healing proteins. When cells pull on the TrAPs, they trigger the release of these proteins at the right place and time to help repair damaged tissue.

Scaffolds for wound healing

With this, wound healing can likely occur at double the normal speed, as shown through the lab’s tests on living skin, said Ho, who is also a post-doctoral research associate at Imperial’s bioengineering department.

The current standard treatment involves scaffolds, or biomaterials specially engineered to interact safely with human biological systems for medical purposes.

Because TrAPs can be incorporated into existing wound-treatment scaffolds, there is no need to develop an entirely new treatment platform. This could shorten the time needed to bring the technology to commercial use, said Ho.

As the technology taps the body’s own repair mechanism, it can be easily adapted and integrated into existing products used to treat traumatic wounds and severe skin injuries.

It can likely reduce the need for expensive healing drugs if the repair materials can come directly from the patient’s own blood or wound tissue and be used at much lower concentrations than drugs, she added.

TrAPs were designed to be directly applicable to products already used in clinics, minimising the need for doctors and nurses to change how they treat wounds.

Almquist told ST: “What particularly stands out with this research is that the patient’s own body becomes the pharmacy.

“We are not delivering a manufactured drug and hoping it survives long enough to work. We are capturing what the body is already making and giving it back to the cells that need it.”

Building on the successful demonstration of this technology on rat bone injuries, mouse skin wounds and living human skin maintained in the laboratory, Traxion Biotech will now put the technology through large-animal validation and safety studies, ahead of an eventual bid for regulatory approval.

Ho described publishing the team’s work in Nature Materials as a special moment for the team.

Personally, she felt “a mix of excitement and some satisfaction”, as it represented years of research during her time at Imperial.

Singaporean researcher Magdalene Ho is chief executive and co-founder of Traxion Biotech, a company working to commercialise a smart wound-dressing technology. PHOTO: ENTERPRISE LAB, IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON

Often-overlooked challenge

Ho added that wound healing is often an underappreciated clinical issue, despite the enormous burden on patients and healthcare systems.

Having the team’s work recognised in the journal will hopefully help shine a light on this “silent epidemic”.

Overseas studies estimate that 19% to 34% of those with diabetes will develop a foot ulcer over their lifetime.

A 2023 study of Singapore’s acute hospital data estimated that more than 16,700 people were admitted each year with a chronic wound, creating an economic burden of about $350 million.

Traxion is currently building its network in the UK and US, and Ho said it would be meaningful if the benefits of TrAPs could be brought to Singapore and, through Singapore, to other Asian markets.

Frequent sports injuries

Ho spent the last decade furthering her bioengineering studies and work experience abroad. She said she initially wanted to become a doctor after spending time in hospitals growing up, either for frequent sports injuries from practising track and field activities or while caring for family members with illnesses that required hospitalisation.

An incidental lunchtime seminar she attended, where she heard about medical innovations, steered her towards biomedical engineering – “a science that can save lives” – when she realised the significant impact that good innovations could have.

Her studies at Imperial started in 2015, where she went on to attain a Master of Science in biomedical engineering and a PhD.

In the midst of her master’s studies, she took on a year-long industrial placement in Switzerland with pharmaceutical company Novartis “to learn how breakthroughs are translated into patients in multinational companies”.

She also spent a few months in the US at two different universities for training and a collaborative study.

Speaking about her future plans, Ho said she enjoys living in London now but remains open to relocating to places that provide the best support, talent, funding and ecosystem to allow more patients to benefit from the team’s technology.

She usually travels back to Singapore at least once a year to visit her family, including her grandmother, and has made more frequent trips lately to attend weddings.

As to whether she will return to pursue a research career here, Ho reiterated that she is open to wherever opportunities take her.

Nevertheless, she added: “Singapore will always have a very special place in my heart because it was home for the first part of my life.”