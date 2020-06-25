Singaporean hospital nurse among seven new cases in community

One of the seven new coronavirus patients from the community confirmed yesterday is a nurse at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the 31-year-old Singaporean man had gone to work before being admitted to hospital.

He was confirmed to be infected on Tuesday, and was hospitalised at NTFGH.

He was one of two Singaporeans confirmed to have Covid-19 yesterday. The other Singaporean, a 66-year-old man, was swabbed as he works at a dormitory. He is linked to a cluster at The Leo dormitory.

Of the seven new community cases, four were picked up as a result of proactive screening, while three were tested when they reported sick.

Besides the Singaporeans, the remaining five new patients are two work pass holders and three work permit holders.

Two are asymptomatic, but were detected as part of the screening of workers in essential services.

Another patient was swabbed as he works at a dormitory, although he is also asymptomatic.

Investigations are being done for the last two patients, who are both linked to a new Keppel Shipyard coronavirus cluster, one of two announced yesterday by MOH.

The first, in Keppel Shipyard in Pioneer, has three infections. The second, a Tuas dormitory at 52 Tech Park Crescent, has a total of seven confirmed cases.

A total of 191 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, lower than the average of 209 new cases per day reported in the past seven days.

Update on cases

New cases: 191 In community: 7 (2 Singaporeans, 2 work pass holders, 3 work permit holders) In dormitories: 184 Active cases: 6,298 In hospitals: 189 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 6,109 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 11 Total discharged: 36,288 Discharged yesterday: 304 TOTAL CASES: 42,623

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 184 cases, taking Singapore's total to 42,623.

With 304 cases discharged yesterday, 36,288 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from seven cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

The average number of unlinked community cases per day has also remained stable at an average of two per day in the past two weeks.

A total of 189 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 6,109 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 11 who tested positive have died of other causes.