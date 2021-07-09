Singapore looking at antibody cocktail for Covid-19 patients

Regeneron Pharmaceutical's Covid-19 antibody cocktail - which can be used to treat patients who are mildly sick but are at risk of severe illness - will likely be used in Singapore once it is available, said the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

This follows results from a large British study published on June 16 that show that the drug can reduce the mortality rate by 20 per cent among people who have been hospitalised for Covid-19 and whose immune system had not mounted an antibody response.

This translates to six fewer deaths for every 100 people who are seronegative, meaning they have not mounted an antibody response, the study noted.

Dr Shawn Vasoo, clinical director of NCID, told The Straits Times that besides these findings, previous data on the Regeneron antibody has indicated that patients at risk of progressing to severe Covid-19 disease, and were treated as outpatients with the drug, had a lower number of visits to the hospital (2.8 per cent) than those who were not given the drug (6.5 per cent).

"Together, this data is supportive that Regeneron's antibody has a role in select patients with Covid-19 who have milder illness but are at risk of progression of disease, and those who may not have mounted an antibody response.

"We look forward to the full data being published," said Dr Vasoo.

The NCID has included the drug in its treatment guidelines, which were updated on June 14, saying it can be considered for high-risk patients who have developed symptoms within 10 days.

This includes patients who are above the age of 65, have chronic kidney disease, diabetes or are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment.

Eligible patients will likely be given the treatment as part of a monitored clinical programme once it is available, Dr Vasoo said.

Singapore had contributed to the development of the antibody cocktail, using three Covid-19 patient samples as a starting point, said Associate Professor David Lye, director of the Infectious Disease Research and Training Office at NCID.

The antibody cocktail was used to treat then US President Donald Trump after he tested positive for Covid-19 in October last year.

Known as REGN-COV2, the treatment is a combination or "cocktail" of two antibodies. A cocktail would make it more difficult for the virus to mutate and escape the antibodies as more of them are targeting different sites of the virus.

When asked if Regeneron will be applying for interim authorisation with the Health Sciences Authority for local use, its collabo-rator from Roche said that it is working with global regulatory bodies to bring the antibody cocktail to as many people as possible if it is approved.

HSA had, on June 30, granted interim authorisation for GlaxoSmithKline Singapore (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's drug, sotrovimab, for patients who are at risk of developing severe Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health said the drug will likely be available by September if there are no unforeseen delays in delivery.

In its guidelines, NCID said sotrovimab and the Regeneron antibody cocktail may be considered for treatment in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19, and are at high risk of progressing to severe Covid-19.

However, it noted that the benefit of monoclonal antibodies - which are laboratory-made proteins that mimic natural antibodies produced by the body to fight off infection - may be linked to worsened disease when given to patients who require high-flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation.