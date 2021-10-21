Singapore extends Covid-19 curbs by a month till Nov 21

Singapore will extend its Covid-19 restrictions by a month till Nov 21, as the country's healthcare system is at risk of being overwhelmed.

The extended measures - which include capping group sizes for social gatherings and dining in at two - will be reviewed at the two-week mark and adjusted based on the community situation then.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will add more intensive care unit beds if necessary, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a press conference yesterday.

"The next leap will be to 300 beds, but that will be at the expense of further degradation of normal service and normal medical care."

Nearly 90 per cent of the 1,650 isolation beds set aside for Covid-19 patients have been filled, while two-thirds of all intensive care unit beds are occupied by both Covid-19 cases and other patients.

"The hospitals are no doubt bracing themselves for a sustained heavy patient load. MOH is doing whatever we can to support and bolster the hospitals," said Mr Ong.

In last night's update, MOH said there were 1,718 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 337 patients requiring oxygen support and 67 patients in the intensive care unit.

A total of 3,862 new cases and 18 deaths were reported yesterday.

"The workload on healthcare workers and hospitals is therefore very significant," Mr Ong added.

He noted that there is no sign that cases are beginning to fall - this will take time.

The number of unvaccinated seniors who get infected with Covid-19 also remains high, at about 100 a day.

But the silver lining is that case numbers have stabilised over the past two weeks or so, with more people who become at worst mildly ill and fewer vaccinated seniors becoming infected, he said.

"The important thing is it is no longer doubling every few days like what we have seen in late September and early October," said Mr Ong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force handling Covid-19.

In announcing the extension of the stabilisation period, his co-chair, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, said "it doesn't mean all the measures will have to remain frozen or static throughout this entire month".

Instead, the Government will review measures in certain settings and consider making changes in these areas first.

Mr Wong cited how the Restaurant Association of Singapore has asked for members of the same household to be allowed to sit together in a table of five.

"For now, we think it's still too risky to make such a move because of the pressure on the healthcare system," Mr Wong said. He added that the association's proposal was "something we are looking into".

A $640 million support package will be rolled out to support businesses affected by the extension of tightened restrictions, he said.

This includes 25 per cent of wage support for sectors such as food and beverage, retail, cinemas, museums, tourism and gyms, as well as half a month of rental waiver for eligible building tenants.

Stallholders in hawker centres managed by the National Environment Agency or its appointed operators will receive half a month of rental waiver as well. Cabbies and private-hire drivers will get a $10 payout per vehicle a day next month, and $5 a day under the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund.

"In many ways, I would say this is probably the most difficult phase in our journey through Covid-19 so far," Mr Wong said.

"But this phase will not last indefinitely," he added. "At some point, the wave will peak. We will also have better immunity against the virus as more people get exposed to it, and we will have more people having boosters in the coming weeks."